PEACEMAKER SHOT DEAD

A soldier was shot and killed while attempting to be the peacemaker in a domestic altercation in San Fernando before daybreak yesterday.
Junior Chase, 35, of Sewlal Trace, Pepper Village, Fyzabad, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Chase, a soldier for 14 years, was recently promoted to the rank of corporal.
Police said an innocent bystander was also shot during the incident.
That person, a nurse, of Cocoyea, near San Fernando —was hospitalised in stable condition.
Police said a man is assisting them in their investigations, and they are searching for three more men in connection with the incident.
This latest killing occurred four buildings away from the scene of another killing of retired businessman Kelvin Chan two weeks ago.
Chase’s father, Leroy, told the Express in an interview at his family’s home hours after the killing that his son had tried to protect his girlfriend from the gunmen.
Of his son, Leroy said, “He was a people person and did not like to see people being taken advantage of.”
Leroy said his son had separated from his wife, with whom he had three children, one of whom wrote the Secondary Assessment Examination (SEA) last month.
The father said he received a phone call from his son’s girlfriend minutes after the killing.
“She was crying and she stated that he was shot. She was crying hysterically. I asked her what happened, but the phone cut off. I went up to the scene and saw my son’s body lying on the ground with the police present,” said the father.
The incident occurred around 4.20 a.m. when Chase and his girlfriend stopped at Arabian Pot at Cipero Street to purchase a meal.
While waiting near the food outlet, an ex-lover of Chase’s girlfriend approached her and they began to argue.
How it happened
Chase’s father said his son attempted to quell the argument, when three men known to the girlfriend’s ex-lover came up and one of them opened fire.
“My son got involved and tried to make peace. He told them, ‘Done that nah, cool that scene’. But the argument continued and next thing they knew, someone appeared with a gun from behind, there was a gun in his hand and the man started shooting towards him (Chase). He was struck in the head with two bullets and one to the back. He (Chase) tried to protect his girlfriend. He fell to the ground and died right there. An eyewitness said that the person who shot him walked over and took up his firearm (Chase’s) then ran off,” said the father.
The shooter and two other men ran off and escaped. Leroy said police and Defence Force officers responded to conduct investigations.
He said his son’s body remained at the scene for approximately four hours before it was removed for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre.
“Every life lost is one too many. It is really getting out of hand. Everything is in God’s hand. I believe in God, and I know I will get my justice,” said Leroy.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III and San Fernando CID responded and are continuing investigations.