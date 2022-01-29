‘Penalise sharing images of crimes’

Persons who record and share images and videos of victims of crime should face stiff penalties. This is according to Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan.
Pulchan made the recommendation while speaking during a Special Select Committee meeting on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2021.
Pulchan said the sharing of images and videos of victims of crime add further trauma to the victims’ families.
He referred to the killing of prison officer Nigel Jones, who was gunned down in front of his six-year-old daughter in Siparia last November.
He noted that videos of the child fleeing hysterically from the scene were shared across social media, even before he was able to contact Jones’ family to notify them that their loved one had been killed.
He said people who record and share images like these should be penalised.
“Because it adds trauma to the lives of victims and families out there.”
‘Arrest citizens who film
officers on duty’
Pulchan said there should also be penalties for people who record police officers while they are carrying out their duties.
“There are times police officers seem to be doing their job and in the execution of their duties, the civilian population seems to feel it is okay to put a cellphone on the face of the police officer without permission.
“I think that should be an arrestable offence and some consideration should be given for a stiffer penalty on that because it makes the police officer’s job much more difficult.”
Committee members Paul Richards and Jyanti Lutchmedial questioned whether it was proper for police officers themselves to record crime scenes or allow other people access to crime scenes to film and share images and videos.
Lutchmedial noted two popular crime shows, one which is hosted by a member of law enforcement that regularly shows footage and images of crime scenes. She said she believes this is done for personal and financial gain.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said this is an issue that has been raised before and is engaging his attention.
“We are looking at it carefully and getting advice from the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) in some instances to guide us in relation to those sorts of releases that may be on that programme that they refer to,” he said.
“We had situations that we had to call in the host and speak with him because some of the items may be evidential and may interfere with our investigations when it is released and placed out there and might affect the case later down the road.”