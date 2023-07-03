Penniless and homeless

A Russian/Cuban couple who were forced to come to Trinidad as they sought refuge status are now stateless, penniless and living on the streets.
Since making a claim for refugee status with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) more than two months ago, the couple believe the UNHCR has been dragging its feet on their case.
“It seems like the UNHCR is playing with our lives and mocking us. We’re human beings, for God’s sake,” said Cuban national Carlos Jimenez Vasco.
Prior to the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Jimenez, 28, and his Russian wife, Daria Jimenez Vasco, 24, had a normal life in Kushelevskaya Doroga, Russia. The couple met while studying at university.
Jimenez explained that as the invasion progressed, Russian police began making raids, looking for men to recruit in the army. To avoid being recruited, Jimenez and his wife, who are both opposed to the war, fled Russia.
On January 13, they landed in Jimenez’s home country of Cuba.
Both Russia and Cuba share a strong alliance that goes back decades.
Two months after they arrived in Cuba, Jimenez began speaking out about what he said were false reports being spread about Russia and the war in Ukraine.
“Having lived in Russia, I know the truth. I just had to say something. I felt that the Cuban people were being brainwashed. I thought it was unfair,” said Jimenez, who speaks Spanish, Russian and English.
On March 8, a man claiming to be an immigration officer came to the apartment of Jimenez’s parents and demanded that Jimenez and his wife come with him to his office. The encounter, which Daria recorded on her cellphone, has been shared on the Internet.
For weeks the couple were summoned by the authorities and subjected to constant interrogation, they claim. Jimenez said on one occasion, he was questioned for five hours.
He spoke with Cuban journalists living abroad and once the story broke, Jimenez said the Cuban authorities threatened him with arrest if he and Daria did not leave the island immediately.
There are no visa restrictions between Cuba and T&T, so with their meagre savings Jimenez purchased two tickets to Trinidad with the intention of applying for refugee status.
It is estimated that hundreds of Cubans have been detained by the Cuban authorities for exercising their right to freedom of expression.
Last year Human Rights Watch released a 36-page report, “Prison or Exile: Cuba’s Systematic Repression of July 2021 Demonstrators”, which documented a wide range of human rights violations committed in response to protests. Some of these violations included arbitrary detention, abuse-ridden prosecutions and torture.
And in a press release dated June 23, 2023, in which Amnesty International called for the immediate release of two Cuban artists, the organisation stated, in part: “The continued arbitrary detention... is part of a pattern of repression based on imprisoning at all costs those who disagree with the authorities.”
Surviving day to day
Not long after Jimenez and his wife arrived in Trinidad on April 18, they made contact with the UNHCR.
Jimenez, whose father is an ex-diplomat, claimed during their interviews the UNHCR did not take their full testimonials or evidence which he said explains the reason why they left Cuba and were seeking refugee status.
They were issued registration cards, but since then they have been waiting for word about their claim. “They (UNHCR) are supposed to give refugee status to people who are vulnerable—which we are—and then resettle us into a country with conditions for asylum,” said Jimenez.
After arriving in Trinidad, the couple received two food hampers from UNHCR’s implementing partner Living Water Community (LWC) .
Jimenez says they were assured accommodation, then given a list of four shelters and left on their own.
He claims the list is not updated; he says one of the shelters is closed and another appears to be part of a scam.
On June 15 Jimenez messaged Living Water Community asking for urgent help with accommodation, and a representative from LWC replied that they had visited a possible apartment but it was not suitable.
“We are just surviving day to day,” said Jimenez, who described their situation is unbearable. The couple say they have no money or lodging. Taking a chance to work illegally carries the risk of Jimenez being deported to Cuba and Daria to Russia.
Depending on the day, Jimenez said they may get lodging from a good Samaritan or sleep on the streets.
Jimenez is worried about his wife, who has post traumatic stress disorder and has already had a breakdown.
“It kills me not being able to provide for my wife,” Jimenez told the Express. “If the UNHCR is really trying to discourage illegal migration, they should help people who are trying to migrate legally so that people would not have to put their lives in danger and do illegal activities.”
In response to Jimenez’s request for an update on their claim for refugee status, on June 27 he received a message from LWC via WhatsApp stating that his case was discussed on June 23 and that “the UNHCR is awaiting the response of one of the relevant persons to confirm their decision”.
Jimenez says he has been told over and over again that their information is being processed. The couple have been to UNHCR’s office on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain, on at least seven occasions. Jimenez says he feels he has to fight with the very organisation that is supposed to give them salvation.
On UNHCR’s website, it states that “the UNHCR works with LWC to ensure that asylum seekers and refugees have a dignified stay in T&T”. Jimenez disagrees and says they have been treated badly.
“I understand that these things take time, but in the meantime we are asking for some respect and help. Please read our case and help us get to safety,” pleaded Jimenez. “We know our rights, we are not demanding anything that we do not have a right to. My wife and I want to be treated like anyone else, like humans.”
The Express was told to e-mail its enquiries to associate communications officer at UNHCR Viola Bruttomesso, who is stationed at UNHCR’s Multi-Country Office in Panama.
In response, Bruttomesso stated that the UNHCR does not share confidential data or information about individual cases with third parties.
Last Friday the Express reached out to the Public Information Office at the UNHCR, the head of UNHCR’s national office in T&T Miriam Aertker and the case manager for Jimenez and his wife, via e-mail, and received a response from the public information office once again stating that the UNHCR does not share information with third parties.
Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Friday.
The Living Water Community directed enquiries to its legal unit.