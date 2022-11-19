Pennywise heist suspects abscond after bail

AR-15 and Police

EVIDENCE: Crime Scene Officer Avin Boodram, shows one of two AR-15 rifles to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, centre, at the La Romaine Police Post following a briefing on the operation that led to the police killing of four robbers who murdered two security guards and critically injured a third at Pennywise Super Centre in La Romaine on Monday afternoon. The rifles were retrieved by police during a chase in La Romaine, where the four bandits were killed. -Photo:DEXTER PHILIP

 DEXTER PHILIP

TWO men who were expected to be charged with murder in relation to the Pennywise heist in September have absconded after posting bail on other charges and, despite searches by police officers, they have not been found.

According to police, the two suspects were held the day after the incident and subsequently charged with possession of two AR-15 rifles, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition for the purpose of trafficking.

Warrants in relation to murder and wounding charges were expected to be executed on them while they were still in custody at prison, having not yet posted the $3 million bail they were each placed on for the firearm-related offences. They however posted bail last week Wednesday, before the execution of the warrants.

As conditions of the bail, they were to report to the Arouca Police Station every day, reside at their Arouca homes during the course of the proceedings and remain indoors every day between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5.30 a.m.

However, police said the two have not yet been seen at the police station nor are they at the addresses provided. Police officers have been searching for them.

Their bailors, from San Fernando and Chaguanas, will be called to provide to the court the reason they should not each be made to repay the $3 million.

The duo were due to reappear before a magistrate on December 6.

Keemo McSween and Ishmael Salaam will be facing a magistrate on that day. They have been charged with murders of security officers Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart.

Peters and Stuart were killed during the robbery at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine on September 19, when men shot at the Allied Security vehicle they occupied.

Their colleague Peola Baptiste and security guard Allister Harris, who works with another company, were also injured.

