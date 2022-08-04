DOH WORRY, I eh go kill you.
This is what was allegedly told to a Biche pensioner who was awakened in her bed by a man suffocating her with a pillow on Monday morning.
The 68-year-old woman survived the attack and reported the ordeal to the police.
A police report said that around 5.20 a.m., the victim of Charuma Village was asleep at home in her bedroom when she was awakened by a loud noise.
She opened her eyes and saw a man she described as tall and chubby standing over her with a pillow in his hand.
The pensioner said the man pressed the pillow against her face and she fought back to break free from the man’s hold on her.
The elderly woman said her attacker shouted at her that she would not be killed.
The pensioner told police she stopped fighting and her attacker removed the pillow from over her head.
The man stole her wallet, a quantity of jewelry and two cellphones then left through an open window.
After a few minutes, the victim sought help from a neighbour who contacted the police.
PC Baptiste and officers of the Biche Police Station responded and investigations are continuing.
Teacher robbed of vehicle, valuables
In an unrelated report, a Rio Claro teacher was held up by two armed masked men who robbed her of cash, valuables and her vehicle on Sunday evening.
The woman told police she was at her home in Fonrose Village when around 5 p.m., the men broke through a wooden door and demanded cash and jewelry.
The men tied both hands and feet of the victim, covered her mouth with duct tape and beat her.
She was robbed of $300, a quantity of gold jewelry, a cellphone, her wallet and the key for her brown Kia Sportage.
The thieves ransacked her house and left.
The victim freed herself and made a report to the police who were on mobile patrol in the area.
PC Mahadeo of the Rio Claro CID, together with Task Force and Charge Room officers, conducted a comprehensive search of the area for the suspects without success.
PC Mahadeo is continuing enquiries.