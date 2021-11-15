PENSIONER Manickchand Jagroop, who was chopped on his face in a cutlass attack in New Grant, has been discharged from hospital.
Ramroop, 72, was given the all-clear to leave the institution over the weekend.
The funeral for his daughter Monica, who was killed in the incident on November 7, is expected to be held today at the Shore of Peace in La Romaine.
Monica, 35, was chopped about her body and died while at her home located across the street from her parents.
It was last week Sunday that Jagroop was chopped on the face after a relative fatally chopped his son-in-law Anterro McQueen, 52, on the neck.
Called out from home
around 10.30 p.m
McQueen’s wife Indra, another of Ramroop’s daughters, was chopped on her left shoulder and hands after the couple was called out from their home around 10.30 p.m.
Her left hand was severed during the attack and she underwent emergency surgery to have the limb reattached.
Indra, 42, was temporarily discharged from hospital last week Friday to attend McQueen’s funeral.
She has since returned to the institution.
A 33-year-old man remains on the run following the attacks.