Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday Finance Minister Colm Imbert was an eternal optimist when it comes to the country’s economy. But the reality is that the people of Trinidad and Tobago are suffering even as millions of dollars are being pocketed by select attorneys, she said.
In her parliamentary contribution to the mid-year budget review debate, she recalled that Imbert has presented eight budgets, and in the latest mid-year budget review the minister sought to distract from the real state of the economy.
“The point remains it is still bad, the economy is bad and people are suffering in this country, and this exercise today where the Government is asking for four billion more dollars, the minister has not told us how this will improve the quality of life of the people,” she said.
The former prime minister asked when last had Imbert visited a supermarket to buy food to see the pressure people were facing.
Citizens fearful
She said citizens were gripped by fear, and there was an expectation about how the additional $4 billion would deal with the major issue of crime—but there was nothing about this.
Persad-Bissessar said the country had a record 600-plus murder toll in 2022, and as the murders continue in 2023 one would think the Government would pause and consider the national security policy, but the Prime Minister instead went golfing.
She said under National Security, the supplementation was $76 million for the Strategic Security Agency (SSA) to upgrade software and provide training for the CCTV network.
She said it was “interesting” that this money was for the period October 2022 to February 2023.
Persad-Bissessar said there were 1,796 CCTV cameras as of May 8; and out of those, 967 were fully functional, 314 were functional with limitations, and another 515 were non-functional. She asked what happened to the CCTV cameras post-February 2023.
Persad-Bissessar questioned whether the Government really cared about the people, as she noted a total of $319 million had been spent and yet 829 cameras were not properly functioning.
Persad-Bissessar said the Police Service was suffering from a lack of resources, and many police officers had low morale “because their money cannot buy them the things they need to feed their families and we see nothing here to help them with that”.
Turning to the Office of the Attorney General, she noted that over $1 billion in legal fees had been paid since the Rowley Government entered office.
She noted an additional $190 million was being sought for the AG’s office for legal fees.
She said some of the attorneys who received silk (senior counsel status) on Monday from the President had benefited from millions in State briefs from the AG’s office.
‘Recurring nightmares’
Persad-Bissessar said attorney Michael Quamina, who received silk on Monday, will also benefit, as she noted he had received some $8.5 million previously.
She disclosed that she received a letter yesterday from Quamina, who is acting on behalf of the Prime Minister in a defamation matter she brought against him.
Persad-Bissessar listed a number of beneficiaries, saying these attorneys were like “recurring nightmares”, in that they were the ones receiving State briefs repeatedly, even before receiving silk.
Persad-Bissessar noted that when Sequor law firm was disqualified from the Piarco International Airport matter in Miami, another firm—White and Case—was hired.
She said according to Freedom of Information documents, White and Case has already received $33.3 million.
She noted that in the supplementation they are included in the list to get some of the $190 million.
“What is going on here? We had already paid Sequor Law $23 million, so it’s $57 million (spent) on this case and counting and more. How much is White and Case getting more and should the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago be paying for a mistake made by the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago in the Miami court?” she asked.