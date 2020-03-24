Following word from Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday that people whose income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could access up to $1500 through the National Insurance Board (NIB), scores of people turned up at NIB’s branches in Arima this morning.
However, they were turned away and told that the grant was not yet operationalised.
Before 8 a.m. there were long lines outside NIB at Shoppes of Arima and at Woodford Street.
People were eventually told that as soon as the salary relief grant is made available they will be informed.
A disappointed casino security guard at NIB Woodford Street, eyes welled with tears, told the Express that the grant would be her only financial help as she and other employees were sent home last week.
The woman said she was employed as an estate constable at Five Star Casino in Trincity Mall, and was sent home after the casino closed their doors as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, as instructed by Government.
“Right now I don’t know what to do. Right now I real frustrated because I’m not working and I can’t even get my food card because they misplaced it. I got a letter saying that my new food card was ready but when I went to collect it they told me that someone else collected it. I have two secondary school boys who are home, one is 13 and one is 15. I’m living with my grandmother who is 87 years old,” she said.
“Look I have an old $100 bill here, I wish somebody could change it for me because this is all I have right now,” she added.
The woman said she visited NIB Shoppes of Arima and received the disappointing news that she could not yet access the salary relief grant. She said she decided to visit NIB on Woodford Street hoping to get through.
In a notice posted outside it's branches, NIB informed the public:
The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) acknowledges the provision of the Salary Relief Grant as announced at the Office of the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on Monday 23rd March 2020. This grant will allow citizens, who have lost income as a result of the implementation of COVID-19 measures, to be able to access $1500.00 per month over a 3-month period.
The management of the NIBTT wishes to advise the public that as soon as this facility is available and operationalized, further public communication by the organization will follow.