Central and South business chambers were tentatively pleased with yesterday’s budget presentation by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
While they admit some silver linings are there to restart the economy, they hope the Finance Minister could deliver on his promises.
Confederation of Regional Business Chambers chairman Vivek Charran said: “With just two months to go to finish the year, this was a people-friendly budget.”
Charran said while there were incentives for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), there are still structural problems within the sector.
And Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said he was glad to see emphasis finally placed on the agricultural sector.
“For far too long we’ve heard about diversification with a specific focus on agriculture. The pandemic has certainly made us more aware of the importance of food security.
We hope that these plans come to fruition. It is only a start, and there is still far more to do in this
“The public-private sector partnership over $200 million for development of facilities related to livestock, poultry and agro-processing is much needed.
Several of these projects are already on the way, but we certainly look forward to upcoming facilities such as the rice parboil plant and greenhouse facility. We are also encouraged regarding the utilisation of the Moruga Agro-Processing Facility,” he added.
Singh said incentives for young entrepreneurs in farming and more technological advancements in the sector are a step in the right direction.
He wondered if the $320 million for the agricultural stimulus package was part of the $450 million which was unutilised out of the $500 million facility previously allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture, or would it be a further injection of funds?
Singh said while $75 million was dedicated to access road repairs in areas such as Toco, Manzanilla, Paramin, and Plum Mitan, there was no mention of South Trinidad.
“South Trinidad is also in need of access road repair. Places like Penal, Siparia, Debe, and Point Fortin could benefit from improved roads. Once these roads are fixed, it would deepen the development of the fishing port facilities in these areas. We hope that the Government will put measures in place to monitor and ensure that funds and lands allocated for agriculture are utilised as such,” he said.
Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai was also pleased with the 2021-2022 budget presentation.
He told the Express while they were great incentives for the SME sector, he is looking forward to seeing how this would be implemented.
Sookhai said: “The Chamber welcomes the initiative for SMEs to list their companies on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. However, we hope those clear guidelines as to the tax break offered is listed accordingly.”
He said overall he is glad the Government has placed more attention through initiatives and incentives on the SMEs, ICT and tourism sectors, which can help stimulate interest and growth in these industries.