People in PoS say Hinds must go

PEOPLE traversing the streets of Port of Spain yesterday had harsh words for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, with some wanting the rumour of his firing to be true.
The Express polled several people in Downtown Port of Spain who had all heard and read a misleading Guardian online report that he had been relieved of his post.
By the time the minister of communications dismissed the rumour, people were already openly venting their feelings about Minister Hinds.
The language was mostly colourful, and some unprintable.
“A competent &&*^&*. The most ^&*$%##^^ in the People’s National Movement (PNM) party,” began one man.
“I talk things as I see it, and he only talks and talks and talks but nothing from he at all,” he said.
Hinds was also taken to task as the Laventille West MP.
“He give people a swimming pool and he feel he did the world for them, but people suffering,” the man said.
“Listen. He in Government a while and he would still be talking about the United National Congress (UNC)... come on!” he added.
The condemnation continued.
“In my opinion. The whole PNM Government should change,” said another man.
“I am not political but in terms of the Ministry of National Security where he is supposed to be dealing with, he is incompetent as they have no plans to bring down the crime in Trinidad and Tobago,” he added.
“He does not go the extra mile and he has one of the biggest portfolios in Government and he has to consider that his ministry is extremely important but... no plans and he is wasting time,” he said.
Another man said, “When I heard he got fired it was a joy, yes, because things are not all right.”
Another interviewee said she thought Hinds had been fired.
“He’s not?... I say he gone,” she said.
“As far as I am concerned, they should get rid of all of them (entire Cabinet),” she said.