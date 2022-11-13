‘People live here too!’

FOR two days last week, the communities of Ravine Sable and Caparo were directly impacted by heavy street and residential flooding, following torrential rains almost daily for the past fortnight.
Many of their streets were covered in mud and dust. As the water receded and some sunshine warmed the area on Friday, a number of residents had a message for the authorities: “There are people living here, too!”
When the Sunday Express visited the area, many people said they were not prepared to be told that they had built their homes in flood-prone areas.
They contended that a lack of preparation and maintenance, even allegedly shoddy work by the relevant State agencies, had worsened flooding.
They said the communities have been dealing with flooding for decades and while there was some unchecked development, poor infrastructure and increased development was causing flooding in more areas.
In Ravine Sable, residents said they got relief for one year recently, and credited this effective and timely maintenance work on the Caparo River and tributaries.
They said drains and roadsides on the Caparo Valley Road were also better maintained, and several people said there had been less dumping of rubbish in waterways in those areas. But in the last few years, heavy flooding returned to the Caparo Valley Road/Ravine Sable junction and environs.
Last Wednesday into Thursday, large stretches of the road were impassable for hours to smaller vehicles trying to enter either community. While in higher ground in Ravine Sable did not have water entering their properties, some were marooned for over a day in lower areas, and had floods invading the lower portions of their homes.
Many people have structured their homes to accommodate extended families, including elderly parents, and have situated kitchens and living rooms on the ground floors.
Several said they have spent heavily over the years to raise embankments, walls in their yards and homes, and otherwise fortify their properties.
Deprived of a having a life
“The water keeps rising and spreading,” Mahadeo Singh said.
He was among those claiming “countless” losses over decades—from property to livestock.
Singh said the roads in Ravine Sable also remain “among the worst”, and that the community has not been engaged by the authorities as to its issues.
Several homeowners complained, however, that people from outside the area were still using some parts “as a dumping ground”, and called for authorities to put resources into curbing this type of culture.
In 2021, an illegal quarrying operation in Ricki Trace was shut down by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), but residents said some unchecked development is still going on.
Another resident said “communities like these are forgotten” although they represent “many positive things about Trinidad”.
“We still live like a community. We haven’t destroyed all the green spaces,” one resident stated.
Resident Jason Bhagoo said there was a perception that “no one” lived in areas like Ravine Sable but, like many communities, there were business people, professionals, school children, many retirees and “plenty people” being affected.
He said people were losing school and work, and couldn’t plan their lives, as any heavy rainfall is cause for anticipation of flood.
Bhagoo added: “There are many elderly here who have made their contributions, and that includes farmers and retired public servants who are now unable to enjoy their retirement.”
Bhagoo, a father of two, was among those emphasising the impact on business and income of regular flooding.
“People have lost a lot of business in the general area,” he said, including garages, bars and food outlets.
“There are people who leave Chaguanas to come here for weekend liming and food,” he said.
The community suffered heavy flooding last year and again in July 2022. Several said they did not want to relocate, calling Ravine Sable “one of the most beautiful areas in the country”.
Up to Friday, residents said they had not been contacted by any State or disaster authorities, and had cleaned up on their own.
“This was done while the water pressure was low,” one man said. “We had to hose down several times and still, you can see the mud.”
Caparo fears flood return
In Caparo, some properties were still muddy, as Friday morning saw people forced to work and school, leaving chores for another day.
Where people were at home, they expressed “shock” and “disbelief” that the area was again pestered by flash and heavy floods, after some reprieve for a few years.
The flooding resumed in earnest last year but worsened this year, they said, and blamed lack of dredging and expansion of the Caparo River.
Adding to their pain, the community lost its pipe-borne water supply on Wednesday night, after flooding and turbulent weather shut down operations at some water-storage facilities of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) last week, leaving thousands across the country without water.
“We used the flood to clean the flood,” one homeowner stated. The woman said she was “at this stage too fed up to fuss”, and was trying to “just clean up and hope the next one isn’t so bad”.
Several people were bitter, feeling that Caparo was “neglected” and its contributions ignored, while others described the area as “idyllic”.
“This is a very vibrant community in arts, music and agriculture,” one bar owner said, noting “activities for every religious occasion”.
“There are many professionals living in here because it is peaceful, clean, and the people live like a community.”
Caparo connects to Tabaquite and Flanagin Town and the Caparo Valley/Brasso Road is known as the “scenic route” to Rio Claro and eventually, Mayaro/Manzanilla.
Plea for help
In Caparo’s Santa Phillipa Branch Road, Bissoondaye Narinesingh was again made to clean out her home temple, after flood waters crossed the concrete barrier at its entrance on Wednesday.
Narinesingh’s mandir is filled with Hindu murtis and she lamented the mud and garbage sometimes left behind. Her home borders some banks of the Caparo River, which she said had been cleaned, but were not reinforced and raised.
The banks were bare in many areas, missing the massive bamboo and other vegetation typical of the area. Some said stripping of the bamboo had contributed to erosion of the banks and changes in the water’s course.
“It is very stressful to see this happening again,” Narinesingh said.
One auto shop owner said, “I believe there is a total lack of monitoring in the place. People can come and dump garbage, cut the vegetation, build illegally and no one is doing anything about it.”
Also in Santa Phillipa Branch Road, Suraj Khelawan showed this newspaper the amendments made to the family’s extended home over the years as they tried to barricade against flood.
There, too, the water was “getting higher every time” and last week entered the kitchen on the ground floor.
Khelawan was also of the opinion that lack of, as well as improper dredging of the Caparo River had caused the return of severe flooding to the area.
The residents also called on the authorities to assess the roads, including lighting, noting that even some delivery trucks were unable to reach shops and groceries in the area last Wednesday.
“A place cannot develop when this is what the people are suffering,” business owner Raymond Punette said. “People cannot expand their homes and businesses in this way, so we are begging the authorities not to allow this to worsen again.”