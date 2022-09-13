PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday asked Members of Parliament to abandon partisanship, adversarial politics and embrace a new spirit of collaboration.
In what could well be her swan song—her current term of office ends in March 2023—the President in her speech at the ceremonial opening of the third session of the 12th Parliament yesterday bemoaned that the respect, trust and confidence that once characterised the relationship between the parliamentarian and the John Q Public had been “squandered and whittled away, leaving little but disregard, suspicion and doubt as to the capabilities and motives of those elected and appointed to conduct the affairs of the nation.” “Parliament, and its members have long been objects of public derision. People look on at these proceedings with resignation, despair or worse, contempt,” she said.
Painting a sombre, gloomy picture, the President said: “To the average citizen, sittings of Parliament seem more opportunities for finger-pointing, gallerying and ‘kicksin,’ than for the conscientious making of laws that would directly affect and improve their lives (of the citizenry).”
The President, who was subjected to criticism from the Opposition (on the issue of the Police Service Commission and the top cop fiasco) culminating in an impeachment motion in October last year (which failed), said the parliamentary chambers should not be the venues of partisanship, “but for patriotism which transcends cultural, racial and political bounds- “the one true bipartisan endeavour.”
She said patriotism, according to former American politician Adlai Stevenson, was not a short and frenzied outburst of emotion but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime” and it involved commitment, focus, selflessness, resolve, passion and cooperation in order to promote peace, order and good governance.
“Please let us not find ourselves having to identify with the sentiments of Scottish novelist Robert Louis Stevenson wrote in 1887, regarding the British House of Commons: “We all know what Parliament is, and we are ashamed of it.”
Forget selfish agendas
The President’s audience in the joint sitting included MPs of both Houses, as well former presiding officers—Barry Sinanan, Nizam Mohammed, Michael Williams and Timothy Hamel-Smith, former prime minister Basdeo Panday and former MP Mickela Panday, former MP Tim Gopeesingh; members of the diplomatic corps, including US Charge D’Affairs Shante Moore and British High Commissioner Harriet Cross.
The President told MPs that they were at the vanguard of upholding this country’s democracy and of making relevant and useful laws that will contribute to national development. “Challenges, old and new, must be tackled head-on and with wisdom, industry and cooperation. None of this can be achieved if the starting point is ugly party politics or tit-for-tat partisan agenda. If unnecessary contention, the exchange of wild accusations and insults, and abrupt withdrawals, are the order of the day, how and when will the people’s business be conducted? An old African proverb is apposite here: ‘When elephants fight, the grass gets trampled,’”she said.
“Whether you represent Diego Martin West or Siparia, St Ann’s East or Barataria/San Juan, Arima or Fyzabad, it is your constituents who feel the heat and suffer the repercussions of your inability or refusal to work together for the common good. The people of Trinidad and Tobago whom you offered and were chosen to serve deserve better- much better,” she added.
She said citizens want parliamentarians to put aside selfish agenda and work to secure the welfare and well-being of all.
“Trinidad and Tobago is just now coming up for air after two long years of a stifling pandemic which crushed the hopes and plans of many and has shaken the economy to the core. As we continue to grapple with the ever-present ills of crime and criminality, racism, unemployment, environmental disaster and recently in the public eye, child abuse, there is a desperate need for some assurance that things will get better, and people are entitled to, and do, demand more of their representatives,” the President stated.
She said the new session of Parliament provided a “golden opportunity” to offer fresh perspectives, attitudes and behaviours as MPs endeavoured to fulfil their oaths. “Why now use this new session of parliament to present an alternative to a regrettable status quo? Resolve to put behind petty squabble and divisions and work together for the benefit of all,” she urged.
No rose-tinted spectacles
Stressing that she was not being naive, the President said: “I am by no means suggesting that we don rose-tinted spectacles and pretend that our problems do not exist. I am merely advocating a different approach; a collaborative effort” in addressing the problems. “Whether in government, opposition or an Independent, as a parliamentarian your duty is to represent citizens’ interests, to pass laws and to monitor the actions of the government. Those are hallmarks of development and progress that can only be achieved when you put aside animosity and embrace collaboration,” the President said.
Reflecting on the post-Independence period, she said, “In the 60 years since the House of Representatives and Senate Parliament had sat in this building, we have survived a violent and deadly assault and experienced disruptive shouting matches, chaotic debates, votes of no confidence, walkouts, put-outs, even allegations of airborne crockery,” a veiled reference to the now famous teacup brawl (involving Keith Rowley and former MP Chandresh Sharma).
She noted that the 12th Parliament had produced approximately 45 Acts out of 71 sittings of the House of Representatives and 69 of the Senate. “There is still much more to be done,” the President said, adding: “Ensure that history does not judge this 3rd session of the 12th Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago harshly.”
The President began her address by expressing condolences to King Charles and members of the Royal Family and people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth 11.