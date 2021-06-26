People’s need for assistance is great

Several charitable organisations have objected to Social Development Minister Donna Cox’s statement that although people are lining up to collect food hampers at distributions throughout the country is not as bad a situation as it appears to be.
Hundreds of people turned up for a food hamper distribution drive at South Park Plaza on Friday.
The drive, which was undertaken to help people who have been suffering because of the pandemic, turned chaotic and had to be aborted by police as hundreds had gathered from early morning to collect food items.
The drive was a private initiative. But asked by the Express if, generally, Government had underestimated the number of people in need of food hampers and whether the ministry would increase the number of hampers being distributed, Cox responded that the situation was not as bad as it appeared to be, adding that “there are some people in need and some in greed”.
However, several organisations which have been distributing hampers to people, have described the minister’s statement as out of touch with reality.
NGO Sewa International TT (Sewa TT) president Revan Teelucksingh said yesterday the situation is more dire than some would like to admit.
“Our experience is it’s a lot more difficult for the middle- and lower-income people than the rest of the country recognises. You never have enough. Ninety-nine per cent of our cases are genuine. It takes a lot of time and energy to meet people personally but this is what we try to do. Trinbago public is very generous and has a lot of pride so many times the people who need do not come to these pick-up spots or don’t have the means to come,” Teelucksingh said. He said many families are not coping well in these harsh economic times.
“The situation now as we experience it is that there are thousands of families that work in the informal economy that have been gravely affected economically by the pandemic. Handymen, retail, etc. An average family in this country is four to five persons with two to three children, a mother and father.”
Teelucksingh said his organisation has never experienced issues with overcrowding.
“Sewa TT is very organised and has delivered 3,000 food packages three times last year and distributed more than 10,000 food packages in 2020. All with the support of the public of Trinidad and Tobago. We have never had any issues with crowding as we plan properly and we understand the people we serve by being there with them regularly.”
Arguing that hamper distribution alone won’t help, Teelucksingh said the State distribution of hampers being undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture through agricultural marketing company Namdevco is not sufficient.
“Yes, Namdevco is giving some hampers and the Government has assigned $10 million to religious institutions, Sewa TT not included, but you are giving a person one hamper for the month with no income. That hamper can only last a week and it only has basic items,” he said. “When you get a hamper from the MP’s office that could only last a few days. The process is not being thought out properly and we are lacking data to give a true idea of the state of the economy.”
Imam Lovell of the Islamic Resource Society which operates out of Queen Street in Port of Spain said some people who had the means to give last year were begging for help this year.
“What we have witnessed is that the tables have turned. People who normally give are now the ones asking because of the economic state of the country.
“This just goes to show that not only the people in the low-income bracket are suffering. We are seeing that both the middle class and lower income people are suffering in the same way. With the thousands of people turning up for food hampers I don’t think it’s greed because the situation has been so overwhelming,” he said.
“Our organisation is not Government-assisted but we handed out about 800 hampers for this year and yet we still have to assist people with rent and medical expenses. It’s scary for our membership because the economic times have hit everybody very hard. You have most of the Port of Spain area that is not being attended to in terms of proper food distribution so we have to pick up the slack,” he said.
Christian-based NGO Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC) founder Avonell Hector-Joseph said yesterday while she wasn’t aware of the context in which Cox spoke, she noted that as she has been “on the ground” she has seen the harsh realities of the current Covid-19 economic climate.
“I get so angry because we see a different view of how serious the situation is. Nothing will change in this country once our leaders are disconnected from the realities. My WhatsApp and all of ITNAC social media pages are flooded with people who are in need. If there is any greed in the land then the greed is of the politicians that have us suffering today as a people. We gave 6,000 hampers with not a cent from the Government and all this came from private citizens and companies. We have never been State-funded in our outreach. We go out there and reach out to communities. I don’t know what the minister’s rationale is but our realities are different,” Hector-Joseph said.
Businessman Inshan Ishmael also disagreed with Cox’s statements.
“The fact is there are some people maybe about two per cent or three per cent who will take advantage of situations like this and they will go and line up because of greed. But let me make this statement very clear and very blunt—the majority of ministers are not on the ground and they are not aware of what is going on in communities all over Trinidad and Tobago,” Ishmael declared when he spoke to the Sunday Express.
“We the organisations who do the work outside there, we know. It is a myth that this is all greed. Every month we give out over 500-plus hampers and in fact at present we are partnering with others to do 1,000 because I have seen what is taking place. The reality is this country really doesn’t understand what is taking place...
“Last year we did 42,000 hampers in one month and we went house to house as well as we did large distribution,” Ishmael said.