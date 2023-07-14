PEP leader humbled by turnout

THE Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) and Re-United Farmers Alliance (RFA) held their official launch of the local government election campaign and presentation of 61 candidates on Wednesday night, at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.
PEP political leader Phillip Alexander told the Express after the launch that he was humbled and glad to see so many people coming out to show their support.
“I am truly humbled; we didn’t have the advance notice to prepare like the other parties. I’ve said it before and I will stress on it again, the importance of a fixed election date so all of the parties could have the same notice and there would be a normalcy to party planning. That being said, we are happy to see such a large turnout. It was a demonstration of real and organic people politics.
“So the fact that we packed the Centre of Excellence is saying something. It says that our message, it’s resonating, so the people believe that they can be represented because, currently, they feel unrepresented and that their opinions don’t matter. They feel as though they have been completely left out of the politics of this land. So with our party, they feel like they are being heard,” Alexander said.
By the Express count, there were approximately 200 people present.
Alexander said the party planned to have a motorcade this weekend and the next rally would take place on August 12. The local government election is set for August 14.
Among the 61 PEP candidates, Alexander made special mention of Steven Dookeran, who he said was the first deaf candidate for any election.
“We also have four lawyers, three doctors and one former councillor, to name a few. But all of our candidates we are very proud of, and we were able to present them here and the people got to see them. So, now, my hope is that the people who turned out tonight, and the people throughout the country who want their voices be heard, I hope people follow through with the expression of love and support and actually come out to vote at the local government elections,” Alexander told the Express.
The PEP leader was a bit more fiery while addressing the crowd and described the two teams as a “political earthquake”.
“This little political earthquake here...this is not about me tonight, it’s about them (the candidates). But I will make sure and I want to send a message to the Government, to all of them who think they own Trinidad...they will hear all of we. We can no longer, we the people of Trinidad and Tobago, can no longer accept politics as usual in this country. It is killing us. It’s the politics of race, of put a $500 in a jersey and vote for us, it’s the politics of ‘we doh care’, it’s the politics of somebody else will fix it, it’s the politics of blind party loyalty...this is killing us, killing our people.
“We need a change, the children and elders of this country are looking for help and they are looking to us. So this here, tonight, let us show them that this is not politics as usual, this is not a gathering of people who looking to link up to get a contract or a ‘wuk’. This is politics for the country as a whole, for the betterment of us all as a whole,” Alexander said.