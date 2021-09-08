POLICE used pepper spray to disperse an angry group at Upper Covigne Road, Diego Martin yesterday after their colleagues killed a 21-year-old man from the area.
He was the 30th man killed by police for the year so far.
Police said they opened fire on Jonah “Kirby” George to protect themselves because he pointed a gun at them.
But residents said George was “no gunman” and was killed unjustly.
Police said around 5.30 a.m. officers of the Western Division Task Force climbed a hill to get to a one-room house in the hills overlooking Covigne Road.
Police said they had received information that George had a gun, ammunition and narcotics in the house.
A senior Western Division officer said George was “known” to sell marijuana but police said they had information that he also had guns.
Officers said that after they announced themselves, George opened the door, then backed into the house where he retrieved a gun.
Police said when he pointed it at them they opened fire, hitting him about the body.
They said they then took him to the St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said they also found ammunition and a magazine at his house when they searched it.
About 25 angry residents gathered old tyres, pieces of lumber and old appliances and set them on fire along two parts of Upper Covigne Road when they heard about George’s death.
Police came in six vehicles to respond to the protests.
Armed with assault rifles and non-lethal devices police told the crowd to disperse.
Officers ordered them to leave the area but the crowd of mostly young men refused and continued shouting at police, accusing them of unjustly killing George.
“He wasn’t no gunman,” several shouted.
As officers moved in, they used pepper spray to disperse the men and held one of them.
The crowd eventually left the area.
Several residents spoke to the Express after the protesters had left, including a middle-aged man who wanted to be identified only as Mohammed.
He said he did not see what happened but heard gunshots around 5.55 a.m.
He pointed out George’s house which is a one-room, brick structure with a door and one window to the side.
There was a small bed and mini-fridge in the room.
There was a large blood stain in the centre of the room.
Mohammed disputed how George was killed.
“There is no way a man could run from there and if the man had a weapon it must have something to show and they (police) never showed us anything,” he said. “I knew the lil guy personally. He’s a saltfish in the neighbourhood. You can call on him for anything and it is not problem with this lil fella and I’m telling you I am sure he not pulling gun for no police,” he said.
Director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West confirmed yesterday that the PCA is investigating George’s killing.