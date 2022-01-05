Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has drafted legislation which will require people to obtain a permit from the Police Commissioner to use fireworks in the country.
There will be public consultation on The Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill 2021 which seeks to make the illegal use of fireworks a ticketable offence to be paid at the Magistrates’ Courts.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, the AG said there are several “grey” areas that need to be worked out through consultation and this includes the amount for the fixed penalty.
According to the draft legislation, people will not be required to obtain a permit for the discharge of fireworks on a public holiday and on December 31.
The draft legislation states that people can use fireworks without a permit on these days for stipulated times:
On a public holiday-for one hour between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
On December 31 from 11.30 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next day.
The draft legislation describes “fireworks” as “a device, other than a distress signal or a toy firework, consisting of a case or contrivance forming a squib, gerb, cracker, serpent, mortar shell, lance, wheel, coloured fire, Roman candle or other article specially designed or adapted for the production of a pyrotechnic effect or a sound effect.”
The proposed legislation states that a person shall not discharge any fireworks unless he holds a valid permit issued by the Police Commissioner.
Only persons 18 and older can obtain a permit.
The draft legislation states that the permit authorising the discharge of fireworks shall have details such as the type of fireworks, amount of fireworks, location, date and time during which the fireworks may be discharged and will only be valid for what is outlined.
The proposed legislation states that when a person obtains a permit for the use of fireworks, at least 14 days before the discharge of the said fireworks, information must be provided to four bodies: Fire Service, Civil Aviation Authority, Environmental Management Authority; and Municipal Corporation responsible for the municipality in which the fireworks are to be discharged.
The draft legislation states that a person may discharge fireworks on any land belonging to him or on any other privately owned land where the written permission of the owner of said land has been first obtained authorising the discharge of fireworks.
It states that a person shall not discharge fireworks in such a manner as might create danger or constitute a nuisance to any person or property, or cause or allow any unsafe act or omission during the discharge of fireworks.
Further, the draft legislation states that a person shall not discharge fireworks in, on or onto any house, vehicle or street.
Children are allowed to discharge toy fireworks only with the supervision of a parent or guardian.
The draft legislation also proposes that fireworks not be discharged within a half-mile radius of a certain areas such as:
(a) hospital
(b) home for the elderly
(c) zoo
(d) forest reserve
(e) national park
(f) farm where animals are reared.
It states that where a police officer has reason to believe that a person is committing or has committed an offence and in breach of the proposed law then he shall issue to the person a fixed penalty notice charging him with the commission of such offence and requiring him to pay the fixed penalty within a 14 day period.
The draft legislation also provides for people to appeal the fixed penalty ticket and if the District Court Judge decides in favour of the appellant, the person will be refunded the penalty paid.
A release from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA) stated yesterday that the Bill was submitted to Cabinet in December 2021 and in turn Cabinet directed the Ministry to seek consultation from stakeholders.
It stated that public meetings will be held virtually with invited stakeholders to discuss the legislative proposals contained in the Bill.
Feedback is also requested via written submissions on or before January 26, 2022.
The release invited stakeholders to submit their comments to Farzana Nazir-Mohammed, Director Legal, Criminal Justice Unit, at events@ag.gov.tt or call
223-AGLA (2452) ext. 3797, if needed.
What other countries do
The AGLA stated that the ministry conducted research on the fireworks industry and enforcement measures in this country and other jurisdictions.
It stated that a policy was subsequently developed which examined the law relative to fireworks in various jurisdictions from the Caribbean as well as England, Canada, Australia (New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia), Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Ireland and Chile.
The AGLA stated that research revealed that in the majority of Caribbean jurisdictions, legislation dealing with fireworks was archaic and general and laws regulating the fireworks industry in jurisdictions outside of the Caribbean were found to be more instructive.
The release pointed out the fireworks use policy in other countries:
England: There is a classification system for fireworks. Further, whilst persons who supply fireworks must be licensed, persons may not be licensed unless specified conditions, including conditions relating to training are satisfied, and there are specified times for using fireworks. England specifically provides that a police officer can issue on the spot fines for the illegal use of fireworks outside the permitted times.
New Zealand: Fireworks can only be sold or displayed for sale between the 2nd and 5th of November each year but there are no restrictions on when they can be used.
Singapore: There is an absolute ban on dangerous fireworks based on the criteria set out in the Dangerous Fireworks Act 1999; these include firecrackers, rockets and sand crackers.
Northern Ireland: Imposed a strict ban on the illegal possession of fireworks in 2002. Further, in the Republic of Ireland, the sale of fireworks to anyone other than professional display operators is prohibited.
Chile: The sale and use of fireworks by the general public is prohibited but professional firework operators are permitted to conduct public firework displays.
The Province of Parma, Italy: Introduced legislation that insists on silent fireworks in its displays.