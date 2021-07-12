Persons with ‘high risks’...

All diabetics are being encouraged to get vaccinated.
This message from the Ministry of Health yesterday came as doctors say persons with diabetes are at a high risk of contracting severe Covid-19 and dying.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, general manager, primary care, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), Dr Abdul Hamid, launched the Diabetic Vaccine Guide series saying: “Diabetes may increase the rate of severe Covid-19 disease and death.
“The one primary prevention that we can do is in the form of vaccination and it’s across the globe, the mainstay for mitigating the risks associated with Covid-19 in patients with diabetes.”
Hamid also noted that caring for Covid-19 patients with diabetes “poses unique challenges” as the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicated persons with non-communicable diseases are very high risk for getting complications due to the virus.
For diabetics, Hamid said Covid-19 appears to precipitate some severe manifestations of diabetes such as Diabetic ketoacidosis.
Additionally, patients with Type II Diabetes are more likely to have serious complications, more Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions, longer length of stay and die from the virus, he said.
Referencing studies done in China and the United States, Hamid noted the case fatality rate among Covid patients who are diabetic was 7.3 per cent whereas the overall case fatality rate was 2.3 per cent in China while there was a 14.8 per cent mortality rate among diabetic patients compared to 6.2 per cent mortality rate in non-diabetic patients in the United States.
He also said poorly controlled diabetes is not only a risk factor for contracting Covid-19 but infection in general.
It was also noted that elevated body mass index (BMI) was associated with increased Covid-deaths.
Persons who have suffered from a stroke can also be vaccinated but auto-immune patients are advised to get clearance from a doctor before receiving the vaccine, he said.
At present in Trinidad and Tobago all diabetics have been prioritised to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Hamid said it’s the ministry’s aim to have all diabetics in Trinidad and Tobago vaccinated.