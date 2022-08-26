Peter Minshall: Making mas with Carnival

Making mas with Carnival

If Carnival represents our indigenous arts, our ways of imagining ourselves, Peter Minshall articulates both the “inherent nobility” we possess as a people (the subject of Carlisle Chan’s Independence mural at Piarco) and our tragic tendency to self-degradation, as evidenced by the cynical destruction of that very mural in 1980 by the State. Through his medium of mas, Minshall the artist presents himself to us and ourselves to the world.

Creativity, pleasure, surprise, communion, contest, transgression, elation are all at the heart of Carnival. Minshall captures or, rather, releases these values in his creations. An impassioned storyteller, his images have amplified the public imagination, challenging convention and creating narratives that reflect our nation in a theatre of mas.

When Minshall presented his first work for Stephen and Elsie Lee Heung’s band in 1976, the country was in the swirl of an oil boom. “Paradise Lost” unfolded a narrative that, not only for its stunning designs but as a reflection of our own moment, gave spectators pause. His iconic “Humming Bird” costume, portrayed by his sister Sherry-Ann Guy Coelho in 1974, had already signalled that he would be a factor in the revolutionary change taking place in the arts of Carnival. This theme of evanescence, of the destruction of beauty would be one to which he would frequently return, especially in his 1983-85 trilogy of bands “River”, “Callaloo” and “The Golden Calabash”, which dramatised this conflict on an apocalyptic scale. In its narrative, this trilogy unfolded our own moral, economic and environmental struggles at the end of the oil boom bacchanal.

Minshall’s dark series of the late 80s, culminating in “Danse Macabre” with its haunting Midnight Robber, was as powerful a prophecy as any to the events of 1990. His mas is never about giving people ‘what they want’, much less what we expect, but to reveal his own interpretation of what we are. He would leave us, nonetheless, with images which, when touched, will take us to our truer selves as a nation. The irrepressible joy of the now iconic “Tan Tan and Saga Boy”, “Merry Monarch” and the unforgettable tale of a title “I Have seen the Bird of Paradise, She Has Spread Herself Before Me and I Shall Never be the Same Again”.

What is constant of Minshall is that his mas always tells a story of who we are to the world. As he explained at the 1995 Carifesta Symposium during his project to design the opening of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics:

“It is not that I am special. It is the island that is special. It has a rich soil which produces strange, rare hybrids. It causes a different kind of growth. By its very nature, it causes a different way of looking, a different way of seeing things, a different point of view, a point of view that can only have been formed here.

“The rules are broken and made over. Ideas of scale and function change. Patterns of speech and thought change. Basic concepts are gradually shifted and turned around. An oil drum becomes an instrument of music.

“A costume is no longer a costume. The costume becomes a sculpture. A human being wears the sculpture, dances the sculpture and performs it. A human being brings the sculpture to life. Equally the sculpture brings to life a human being. Human energy is released on an astounding scale. The heart pounds and thrills. You see the music. You hear the dance.

“This is the mas. There is nothing to compare it to or measure it by outside the natural environment of the island. It is to itself what it is.”

