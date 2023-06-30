Petit Valley woman falls victim to debit card fraud

Western Division police are investigating a report of debit card fraud where the suspect purchased over $3,400 in video game items.
The victim, who is from Petit Valley, reportedly last used her debit card on June 5 to withdraw $1,200 in cash from an ATM at Long Circular Mall in St James.
After some time, when checking her bank account online via an app on her cellphone, she observed that $3,444 in online purchases for video games had been made to her Visa Debit Card.
She made a report to the police on Tuesday since she did not authorise anyone to make the purchases.
PC Greaves is continuing enquiries.
As a result of this similar reports over the last month, police are calling on citizens to frequently check their statements.
Earlier this month, police warned citizens that they could be susceptible to fraud, even with the new chipped cards that are in circulation.
Cpl Terrence Nowbutt informed the media that over the last five years, there had been 5,413 reports of card fraud amounting to TT$44,349,487.15.
He noted that in 2018 there were 1,299 reports valued at over $14 million; in 2019 there were 2,012 reports valued at $12.8 million; in 2020 there were 1,599 reports valued at $9.8 million; in 2012 there were 264 reports valued at $3 million; in 2022 there were 158 reports valued at $2.6 million; and up to May 31, 2023, there had been 81 reports, valued at $1.3 million.
However, he also brought up that with the introduction of EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) Chipped Cards over the last two years — which is a global standard relating to integrated circuit cards, point-of-sale terminals, and automated teller machines — the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had also observed the rise in shimming scams.
Shimming is a term utilised internationally for a device designed to illegally capture data stored in the microchips implanted in EMV-compliant debit and credit cards.
Shimmers are very tiny, thin devices that can be fitted into a card terminal and can read EMV microchip data much in the same way that skimmers can read magstripe data.
It was noted that in 2022, the Fraud Squad had received 1,189 reports of fraud which had an estimated value of TT$98 million; US$584,809; and €49,994.
Fifty-nine persons, she said, had been charged last year.
It was also noted that there had been 41,237 unsuccessful attempts of fraudulent activities.
Among the reports received, over $5 million was connected to the use of fraudulent cheques; $10 million was connected to online fraud; $27 million was connected to investment fraud; $7.2 million was connected to vehicular fraud; and $2.3 million was connected to romance fraud.