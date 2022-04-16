Petroleum dealers call for meeting with Imbert

Colm Imbert ___ use

ANNOUNCED PRICE HIKE LAST WEEK: Colm Imbert

The Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers Association (TTPDA) is calling on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to meet with stakeholders and have meaningful conversation regarding the impending increase in fuel prices.

This as the association says the increase was announced without any consultation with petroleum dealers whose businesses are set to be negatively impacted.

On April 8, Imbert announced that the price of premium gasoline would increase to $6.75 per litre, super gasoline to $5.97 per litre, diesel to $3.91 and kerosene to $3.50.

The increase is to take effect from Tuesday.

“This increase in the price of petroleum products occurred with no consultation with the petroleum dealers, who are expected to remain open as normal and to expect to have their inventories of fuel depleted over this long holiday weekend,” the TTPDA said in a release yesterday.

‘Reduction in their business viability’

The association added that there was no adjustment to the retail margin in the new Petroleum Pricing Order published on Thursday.

“Petroleum dealers must now borrow monies to finance the increased cost of inventory, with a significant reduction in their business viability,” it said.

“Petroleum dealers are price takers in an industry of Government price control and are the ones who place their private capital to buy fuel to sell to the public. Dealers must be in a position to pay their taxes and cover their expenses, to be able to continue to provide goods and services to the motoring public of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The association called on its membership to take “whatever steps they may deem necessary” to preserve their inventory and to ensure the survival of their businesses.

“(We) call on the Minister of Finance to engage in meaningful consultation with all stakeholders to ensure that the public is served,” the association added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Four more die as toll nears 3,800

Four more die as toll nears 3,800

THE Ministry of Health has reported four more Covid-19-related deaths, taking the death toll in Trinidad and Tobago to 3,798.

The deceased were two elderly females, one middle-aged female, and one middle-aged male.

Two of the patients had multiple comorbidities and two had a single comorbidity each.

Petroleum dealers call for meeting with Imbert

Petroleum dealers call for meeting with Imbert

The Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers Association (TTPDA) is calling on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to meet with stakeholders and have meaningful conversation regarding the impending increase in fuel prices.

This as the association says the increase was announced without any consultation with petroleum dealers whose businesses are set to be negatively impacted.

11 arrested for drunk driving

11 arrested for drunk driving

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has again warned the motoring public that its officers will be out in full force over the Easter weekend in an attempt to crack down on errant drivers.

As of yesterday afternoon, it had been reported that officers had arrested 11 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and had issued tickets to others for varying traffic offences.

...3 killed in Arima

...3 killed in Arima

HOMICIDE detectives are now probing the deaths of three more people, all of whom were killed in Arima on Thursday.

Those murders, along with that of 35-year-old soldier Junior Chase in San Fernando yesterday morning, have now pushed the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 143. For the corresponding period last year the toll stood at 93.

PEACEMAKER SHOT DEAD

PEACEMAKER SHOT DEAD

A soldier was shot and killed while attempting to be the peacemaker in a domestic altercation in San Fernando before daybreak yesterday.

Junior Chase, 35, of Sewlal Trace, Pepper Village, Fyzabad, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Chase, a soldier for 14 years, was recently promoted to the rank of corporal.

Police said an innocent bystander was also shot during the incident.

Recommended for you