Petrotrin pension plan worth $7.8 billion

The assets in the Petrotrin pension plan are valued at $7.859 billion.

Responding to a question from Opposition Chief Whip David Lee in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the aggregate value of assets in the Petrotrin Employees Pension Plan in its most recent valuation, which was done in September 2019, was $7.859 billion.

With respect to the estimates of potential surpluses or deficits in the plan, these estimates are made by actuaries using different rates to create various potential scenarios, and at an interest rate of six per cent, the pension plan is estimated to be in surplus.

Asked by Lee whether there was a deficit in the plan, Imbert said it depended on the interest rate used for the actuarial valuation and the methodology.

“What I see is that at a six per cent return, the fund is in surplus. For those who know something about actuarial valua­tion of pension plans, there are scenarios presented by actuaries using an assumed interest rate, and depending on the interest rate that is finally selected, the plan can be in deficit or in surplus. “The information I have is that when an interest rate of six per cent is used, the plan is in surplus,” he said.

First Citizens shares on the market in June/July

In response to another question from Lee, Imbert disclosed that shares of State banking group First Citizens are expected to be available for purchase by the public in June/July.

Lee had asked about Gov­ern­­ment’s privatisation of the banking, rum manufacturing and Port operations.

Imbert said Government had no fixed policy with respect to the privatisation of banking, rum manufacturing and Port operations.

He said each matter is dealt with on a case-by-case basis as the need requires and as the circumstances dictate.

He said the divestment and or the investment initiatives undertaken by the Government form part of the rationalisation of the State sector to boost economic efficiency, improve resource allocation and ensure wide public participation in the ownership of commercial enterprises.

Several strategies were used which included divestment, acquisition, restructuring, mer­gers and liquidation of entities.

Imbert said as part of its broad policy, Government will retain or acquire equity in State sectors where such ownership is integral to the achievement of policy objectives for the sector in which the entity is located.

He said in the 2022 budget speech, he as Minister of Finance announced Government’s intention to make available an additional offering of 10,869,565 ordinary shares in FCB in order to raise approximately $550 million for budgetary support.

On the issue of rum, Imbert said that in July 2018 Government acquired 29.9 per cent of Angostura shares in partial recovery of the debt owed by CL Financial and CLICO Investment Bank.

He said however that the ownership status of Angostura was complicated, with claims and counter-claims currently engaging the attention of the liquidator, CLICO and the court as to the true ownership of various blocks of Angostura shares.

