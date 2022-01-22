Pfizer cleared for children 5-11

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) giving the green light for children aged five to 11 to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health is preparing to begin rolling out its vaccination programme for that age group.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday the ministry will be engaging in consultations ahead of the planned rollout. Deyalsingh was speaking during the Ministry’s virtual news conference.
On Friday, the WHO recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged five to 11 years old. The Pfizer vaccine was previously recommended by the WHO for children aged 12 and above.
Deyalsingh welcomed the WHO’s updated recommendations and said many parents, doctors and paediatricians have been eagerly awaiting the rollout of vaccines for the five to 11 cohort. However, he said there is a process to follow.
“The Chief Medical Officer will convene his Technical Advisory Group (tomorrow) to dissect and digest the updated Interim Guidelines which WHO put out yesterday,” Deyalsingh said. “We will also be conferring with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) to look at their technical guidelines and technical details.”
Deyalsingh said he has already been in contact with Tobago House of Assembly Health Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael to co-ordinate a national rollout and a national training and sensitisation programme for those who have to administer the vaccine.
He said he has also alerted Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly as the new development would directly affect school-aged children. He added that he had also reached out to the Paediatric Society.
Deyalsingh noted previous information was that the vaccine for the five to 11 cohort would be a different dosage, a different buffer and a different packaging.
However, he said the WHO’s Interim Guidelines will be examined to determine whether the current Pfizer vaccines can be used by changing the dosage.
“Once we have a position, we will come to the national population to discuss the national rollout,” he said.
Deyalsingh said there are some 150,000 children in the five to 11 group in the country, based on data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO). He also announced changes to the ministry’s communications strategy yesterday.
He said virtual news conferences would now be reduced from three times a week to twice weekly. The conferences will no longer be held on Mondays and will only be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“We will be dedicating Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to much more intimate conversations using social media platforms, talk shows on a morning and so on, to communicate with the public,” he said.
“If there’s something absolutely necessary that happens between a Saturday and a Monday, we will have a press conference.”
The change is to take effect this week.