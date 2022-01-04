Pharmacy Board considering role in Covid ‘home’ testing

THE Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago may approach the Government for a role in administering Covid-19 “home” tests, when the testing kits enter the local market, in order to provide the public with cheaper but professional testing options.
Head of the Pharmacy Board Andrew Rahaman said yesterday the board is considering advocating to become involved in over-the-counter testing for several reasons, including that communities may be more trusting of visiting a neighbourhood pharmacist rather than a hospital for testing.
Speaking to the Express via telephone, Rahaman said home testing kits could be a welcome addition to the Covid-19 fight, but must be administered properly.
He noted Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh on Monday said local importers were not prevented from bringing the OTC tests to T&T.
The minister said the application process was a simple one, and intended importers would have to apply through the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division.
Rahaman said once the kits are imported, pharmacies would then purchase them wholesale. Importers and the Government must also guard against the entry of counterfeit goods with strict controls, he said.
He said an approach was being considered to allow pharmacists to become involved in administering the tests, as a safe and reliable option to individuals who may want that type of assistance.
Rahaman noted that the tests require the insertion of a swab deep into the nasal cavities and throat, and said some may not be able to perform this procedure properly when testing at home.
“I am approaching advocating for this because pharmacists are professionals and will have a professional responsibility to report positive results,” he said.
“There are some who may test positive at home and may not be willing to report it. This also impacts the country’s record-keeping on Covid-19,” he added.
Any home test by a symptomatic person, whether positive or negative, should be followed up with a polymerase chain reactive (PCR) test, health officials have stressed.