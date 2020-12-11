THREE men were rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital yesterday following an explosion at National Petroleum Marketing Company’s (NP) Sea Lots compound.
The Express was told that about 12.54 p.m. two contract workers were working in the vicinity of the tank farm on the southern side of the main building. One of the men was operating a pump to remove residual fuel from a tank as part of a routine repair exercise when there was a loud rumbling, following which the tank exploded.
The explosion threw the two men onto the ground and they suffered minor burns.
A third man, who was nearby at the time, also suffered minor injuries. Officials at the building immediately sounded the alarm and, within minutes, the building was completely evacuated.
The police and fire services were also notified and within eight minutes fire officers from the Wrightson Road headquarters were on the scene containing the blaze. The three injured individuals were taken to the Port of Spain General for treatment.
Traffic diverted
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith was among the team of officers to visit the scene.
He said he wanted to make an appearance to ensure that everything was being handled efficiently and in a professional manner, given the location of the fire.
To that end, he also noted that when the fire was being contained, police diverted traffic from the highway near NP building and onto the Priority Bus Route until fire officers gave the green light that it was safe.
“Right now (as of 1 p.m.) everything is under control. Fire Services are still here going through everything, but for the main, we have been told that it has been contained. And the fire services need to be praised for that, they were here within eight minutes. The explosion was of one of the containers for fuel. It was completely destroyed. The NP executives and staff need to be commended as well, they evacuated the building within minutes. All 100 per cent of persons were accounted for and arrived at the muster point within minutes,” Griffith said.
He explained that the decision to divert traffic was made because at the time of the fire, it could not be definitively stated how much fuel the other tanks had.
“And since we were speaking of fuel, until it (the fire) could have been controlled, we stopped all traffic from the vicinity on both lanes and diverted them. Now that it’s back under control, traffic has resumed as you can see,” Griffith said.
Controlled panic
Just before 2 p.m. yesterday, staff were allowed back into the building, after they were informed that the situation had been contained.
Speaking with the Express, one man recalled that the situation unfolded “within a matter of heartbeats”.
“It was nothing like a movie. By my side, you heard the explosion and felt a little shake, and then that was it. Smoke started to bellow out, and the alarm rung out. They evacuated us one time. There was no ‘pack up your bags’ moment. It was a controlled panic of ‘take whatever you have in your hands and leave immediately’ kind of feel. We followed the protocols and we met under the flyover there, and then we waited. While we waited you could see the smoke rising to the back. The Fire Service was on the scene in less than ten minutes. I think that is what prevented anything else from happening. They were on their toes today, and they responded quickly, and the whole thing was contained,” one man said.
Up to last night the cause of the blaze was yet to be confirmed.
NP: Safety first
In a release issued yesterday, NP thanked the Fire Service and the Police Service for their swift response.
“We provide the assurance that the situation is fully under control as the fire is now contained. NP employs a robust maintenance system, and we are working to determine the cause of the incident as we remain in contact with authorities at the scene. The safety of our employees and the communities in which NP operates remains the company’s top priority at this point,” the company stated.
NP also advised that, despite the fire, operations remained unaffected.