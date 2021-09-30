Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is standing firm: physical classes for vaccinated pupils will begin on Monday.
Following a teacher turnout yesterday of 44 per cent at schools across the country, Gadsby-Dolly said she had received no notification of a “blackout” by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA).
The minister stated at a news conference in Port of Spain yesterday, however, that teacher attendance was “sub-par”, and that the ministry and Government have tried their best to assist teachers in performing their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In difficult times, we have ensured that our teachers retained their salaries,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
She said the wages being paid now may not be the current salaries as negotiated by TTUTA, and the teachers may not have everything they want to perform their duties to the maximum, but “the Government has made all efforts to assist in making it a little easier for our teachers”.
TTUTA has not explicitly stated that its members stayed away from classes in protest, but union president Antonia De Freitas has repeatedly accused the ministry of running a one-man show in terms of its education management during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gadsby-Dolly was also asked to address concerns by parents that while the Government has mandated Covid-19 vaccination for children of the appropriate age, before they will be allowed to return to the physical classroom, the same policy has not been imposed on teachers.
Gadsby-Dolly responded that “even though we have offered the vaccine to all teachers, many have not availed themselves to be vaccinated”.
“So, the children going out there first, we want them to have that extra layer of protection,” the minister stated, adding that those children will have to interact with many people in the public who are not vaccinated.
Hybrid system
Physical classes resume next Monday for Forms Four, Five and Six in the secondary school system, but only vaccinated children will be allowed on school compounds. This has caused a rift in the system between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, and on Wednesday Fatima College upset the parents of some pupils with the decision not to continue with a hybrid live/virtual daily class.
The minister was asked to address complaints such as those by the parents of the Fatima pupils that children who could not vaccinate or were not ready for the “jab” would not have the benefit of a teacher on a daily basis.
She said the ministry has been encouraging parents to vaccinate their children since the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which is approved for use by children 12 years and over, became available locally.
Gadsby-Dolly denied the ministry and Government were reneging on their promise to ensure a means to education during the pandemic.
She said the indefinite provision of online classes—beyond the fact that people would have been required to vaccinate once the vaccines became available—was not feasible.
The minister said after widespread stakeholder consultation including with parents, schools were given the opportunity to decide, based on their individual situations, whether they could continue with a hybrid system. Online classes continue for all other school children.
Fatima College principal Fr Gregory Augustine had stated on Tuesday that the school was not equipped to sustain a system where teachers would be required to conduct live classes and Zoom classes at the same time. This was also a strain on teachers, and Fr Gregory again stated yesterday that “no child is being punished”.
The principal also confirmed that the school remains committed to teaching all children and “there has been no change”.
Gadsby-Dolly also said issues with the hybrid system had been raised by TTUTA, which she said has stated it was against the continuation of hybrid classes. She said seven stakeholder meeting had been held between July 2021 and present, and since last year there has been a 1.7-per cent increase in online registration by pupils.
‘Guidelines for physical
school reopening’
The ministry also advised yesterday that guidelines for the operations of schools have been circulated to principals and all other education stakeholders.
Teachers of these cohorts are expected to report to their respective schools on Monday, the ministry stated.
In a statement following the minister’s news conference, the ministry noted that national vaccination levels are around 33 per cent, while the Covid-19 Delta variant has been confirmed to be in community spread.
“In light of this, and based on global best practices in countries with similar circumstances, the Government has made the decision, based on the advice from the Ministry of Health, to allow only fully vaccinated Forms Four to Six students to attend school physically from October 4, 2021, with all safety measures in place as they were in February 2021—masking, social distancing and sanitisation,” she said.
“The fact is that these students can be exposed by anyone they interact with—even in their homes—whether vaccinated or unvaccinated,” she added.
Gadsby-Dolly also stated that 7,703 laptops have been provided to teachers, 38,365 devices were provided to pupils, while there is ongoing distribution of MiFi devices and laptops.
Over 12,294 of more than 13,000 teachers have been undergoing training in online delivery and other areas, since March 2020, with continuous training ongoing, Gadsby-Dolly said.
“This time of transition back to the physical classroom is expected to be a challenging one. Schools will be operating in hybrid mode—juggling both physical and virtual students. This is unprecedented,” Gadsby-Dolly said.