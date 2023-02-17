"Physical violence of any kind is not right. But his mouth..."

Former deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Kezel Jackson yesterday apologised to the wife of PDP political leader Watson Duke, following the disclosure by Duke on Wednesday that he had an extra-marital affair with Jackson.
“I must apologise to Watson’s wife, Kim Duke. I must apologise because I was also a wife. I was also one that my husband was also unfaithful. I know about that. I was married two times. It almost sounds like a soap opera,” she said in a live video on Facebook.
Jackson said in no way she condoned adultery and that her actions “were not right”.
“I totally accept that I am wrong. First of all, what the hell I doing with somebody husband? So on all accounts, I am wrong,” she said.
She added that she was not looking for anyone’s sympathy.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jackson announced her resignation as PDP deputy political leader.
She said Duke was not stable enough to have her genuine support as he was “too impulsive and grossly disrespectful”.
“I am not without fault and I will accept some responsibility since my behaviour on a personal level with Mr Duke was inappropriate and morally wrong,” she said.
In a Facebook live video shortly after, Duke admitted to having sexual relations with Jackson, but went on to accuse her of attacking his family and finances, and disrespecting his wife by calling and messaging her about their affair.
He alleged that Jackson assaulted him and that he had reported the assault to the San Juan police.
He posted a copy of the station receipt on Facebook, which showed that a report of assault was made on February 9 at 12.30 p.m.
Duke, who is currently on $250,000 bail on a 2016 rape charge and charges of indecent assault, said he planned to take out a restraining order against Jackson.
He also claimed that on one occasion, Jackson slapped him in the face, causing his glasses to fall to the ground.
Jackson admits hitting Duke
Jackson yesterday admitted to hitting Duke.
“That is true. I own it. Is it right? No. Physical violence of any kind is not right. But his mouth...that man, he has a lot to learn and I do pray for him. I do pray that he becomes a better person,” she said.
However, she scoffed at claims by Duke that she paid someone to kill him.
“When Mr Duke went so far to say that I would have paid somebody to kill him...nothing that he says should surprise me. I should expect anything, but I put myself in that situation, so let me just accept everything that comes with it. All the negative energy that comes with it, I take liability for it,” she said.
Jackson said she accepted every negative comment thrown her way since Wednesday, and planned to use them to help her see where she went wrong.
“I have been through worse things in my life and I am who I am because of those things,” she said.
Jackson said she planned to continue her humanitarian work, which she had been doing “prior to Watson Duke”.
In a follow-up video hours later, a visibly upset Jackson addressed the circulation of several nude videos and photos of her on social media.
She accused Duke of leaking the images.
Duke could not be reached for comment yesterday.
PDP’s future on the line?
Contacted yesterday for his view of the scandal, political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said he believed Duke’s public statement on Wednesday could negatively impact the PDP’s future and how the public viewed Duke.
In a telephone interview, Ragoonath noted Duke’s aspirations to be a role model and leader of the country.
He said based on some of the statements Duke made in a Facebook post on Wednesday, and his own personal conduct, people will start questioning whether or not he was a person they wanted their children to look up to.
“That in itself will have some negative perspectives on the future of the party,” Ragoonath said.
“How Mr Duke and the party could really deal with that, we really have to wait and see, but I don’t see it as anything positive from all his explanations as to what transpired between him and the young lady. He will just have to use whatever mechanisms he has if he wants to rebuild his party,” he added.
Ragoonath said Jackson’s resignation as PDP deputy political leader was unexpected “to some extent”, given that just three weeks ago, she chaired the launch of the Watson Solomon Duke Initiative at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad.
At the launch on January 29, Jackson said the healthcare initiative was meant to bridge the gap between the public and private healthcare system by offering free screening and other services to the public.