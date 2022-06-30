THE ruling by the Privy Council that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) cannot proffer an indictment against the accused persons in the Piarco No 1 case does not mean charges have been dropped and the accused are free.
In fact, DPP Roger Gaspard SC, in a media release issued yesterday afternoon, noted the law lords did not in any way cast shadows over the independence of his office, as they did former chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls and a former attorney general. Though not named in the release, the AG in question is John Jeremie SC.
Gaspard said: “It is instructive to note the Judicial Committee did not rule that the prosecution of Piarco No 1 was in any way malicious or improperly brought, or that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had been tainted by the apparent bias which afflicted the former chief magistrate.
“Instead the judgment casts in shadow the conduct of the former chief magistrate and a former attorney general and it establishes that such conduct ought to have resulted in the Chief Magistrate recusing himself from any further involvement in the Piarco No 1 preliminary enquiry.”
Moreover, the DPP said the Judicial Committee did not dismiss any of the charges against the accused persons in Piarco No 1.
“Accordingly, the evidentiary foundation undergirding these charges remained unbesmirched and intact,” he said.
He said he feels constrained to advise citizens that the ruling by the Judicial Committee does not pertain to other matters which fall outside of those that comprise Piarco No 1.
Gaspard said it has been his public position that taking Piarco No 1 to trial “would have been oppressive, if not legally nettlesome, while the other matters related to the Airport Project were in train.”
Bearing in mind the accused were before the courts for offences relating to other matters stemming from the Piarco 1 case, he said “a joint trial of the allegations in Piarco No 1 and those arising from those other matters was desirable.”
Points to consider
Additionally, Gaspard said he will be looking at other options and declared this was not the end of the matter.
One such option is the matter heading directly to the High Court and forgoing a preliminary enquiry.
“This, however, is not the end of the matter but for the accused persons to be brought to trial there would have to be either a new preliminary enquiry or the preferment of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment, pursuant to section 23 (8) (d) of the Preliminary Enquiries Act, Chap 11:02 which facilitates the by-passing of the preliminary enquiry stage, in cases involving serious or complex fraud.
“The latter option was not legally available to the State at the commencement of the proceedings which had been presided over by the former chief magistrate,” he said.
The DPP said a decision as to whether these proceedings should be reinstated would only be made “after mature consideration of the quality of the evidence, at this time and thereafter upon a consideration of public interest factors, including but not limited to:
(a) the age of the matter;
(b) the alleged abuse of citizens’ trust
(c) the prevalence of white-collar crimes;
(d) the enormity and financial consequences of the alleged fraudulent acts;
(e) the costs incurred by the State to date;
(f) prospective costs;
(g) a consideration of society’s abhorrence for serious and complex white-collar crime, notwithstanding political imperatives, objectives, interference or attachments;
(h) the need to demonstrate to and assure the public that the State is committed to trying, within this jurisdiction, persons who are alleged to have practised acts of serious fraud on the citizenry;
(i) the need to act consistently with the rule of law;
(j) the absolute necessity for a fair trial; and
(k) the due process rights of any and all persons who may be the subject of any further proceedings in relation to Piarco No. 1.
Background
In providing a background to the case, the DPP outlined the following:
The charges in Piarco No 1 were laid between March 22, 2002 and June 3, 2002. The accused were Brian Kuei Tung, Ishwar Galbaransingh, Amrith Maharaj, the late John Henry Smith, Northern Construction Limited, Maritime General Insurance Company Limited, Fidelity Finance & Leasing Company Limited, Russell Huggins, Renée Pierre, Barbara Gomes and Steve Ferguson.
The charges in Piarco No. 1 concerned the following serious and/or complex fraud allegations:
(i) the fraudulent use of bonds and insurance which Northern Construction Limited (“NCL”) purported to issue to the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (“AATT”) in April 1997 for the contract for Construction Package 6 for the New Terminal Development Project at Piarco International Airport (“the Airport Project”);
(ii) fraudulent representations by NCL and others that NCL had in fact paid the premiums due on the bonds to Maritime General Insurance Company Limited (“MGI”) in the sum of $19,735,875; and
(iii) the subsequent distribution of the resulting unlawfully obtained funds or benefits from those funds from July 2000 onwards after the Government of Trinidad and Tobago refunded the costs of the bonds to NCL with interest in the sum of $28,898,720.65.
The preliminary enquiry commenced on or about March 8, 2004 and the prosecution closed its case on or about September 19, 2006. After no case submissions were made, the late Chief Magistrate overruled the submissions and found that a prima facie case was made out against all the accused in July 2007. The accused were committed to trial on January 7, 2008 after the late former Chief Magistrate decided not to recuse himself on the ground of apparent bias. It is this decision not to recuse and other conduct by the late Chief Magistrate and a former Attorney General which were at the crux of the decision of the Judicial Committee.
On June 27, 2022, some 14 years after the initial Constitutional Motion and claim for Judicial Review were filed in the High Court in civil not criminal proceedings, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council allowed an appeal by the late John Henry Smith and Barbara Gomes, quashing the committal order made by the late Chief Magistrate Mr Sherman McNicolls on January 7, 2008 in the preliminary enquiry known as Piarco No. 1 on the ground of the late Chief Magistrate’s apparent bias. In describing his conduct as “reprehensible”, their Lordships held that an observer would likely agree that the late Chief Magistrate was “hopelessly compromised”.