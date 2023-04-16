Piarco accused seek new trial

Defendants in the Piarco International Airport civil forfeiture case have made an application to the Miami court demanding a new trial, thereby setting the grounds for an appeal of the $900 million judgment in favour of Trinidad and Tobago.
Through their attorneys, businessman Steve Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung and Raul Gutierrez Jr, the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation (which provided the specialised equipment at the airport), are arguing that the previous trial which concluded after 19 years was flawed and the final judgment excessive.
On March 29, a jury concluded that the three defendants were liable for US$32,385,988 in damages suffered by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (RTT).
The jury also granted the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act claims made by the State, which trebled the damages.
Judge Reemberto Diaz’s final judgment stated, “US$97,157,964 constitutes treble damages of the jury verdict amount US$32,38,988”.
Diaz also added pre-judgment interest, stating, “US$38,906,164.65, minus US$3,565,010, which constitutes set-off from paid settlements and restitution to plaintiff”, and concluded, “For a total judgment amount of US$132,499,118.65, for which let execution issue.”
Two post-trial motions challenging the judgment were filed—one on behalf of Kuei Tung and Gutierrez Jr and another for Ferguson on April 13, 2023, at the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court.
The Sunday Express understands that this move is the basis for the foundation of the appeal.
Following a trial, post-trial motions are submitted where attorneys challenge the judgment and outline every reason why.
The judge is then given an opportunity to respond.
Ferguson told the Sunday Express yesterday that his attorneys are preparing for the judge to dismiss the motion and then they will start the process for the appeal, which must be submitted within 30 days.
Reasons for a new trial
The Sunday Express obtained copies of the post-trial motions filed by the defendants, which list dozens of reasons why there should be a new trial.
One of the grounds in the motion is that the matter has no standing in the Miami court.
In May 2004, RTT initiated the lawsuit through former attorney general John Jeremie, with the filing of a complaint alleging violations of the Florida Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisation Act, the Florida Civil Remedies for Criminal Practices Act, as well as other claims, based on allegations of fraud and conspiracy in the bidding and construction of Piarco International Airport in Piarco, Trinidad.
The defendants’ attorneys have argued that RTT had standing to do so as the contracts were awarded by the Airports Authority and the National Insurance Property Development Company (Nipdec).
The motions noted that the Trinidad and Tobago High Court, in November 2011, ruled that Trinidad and Tobago is the appropriate forum to try matters in relation to the Piarco airport.
In addition, the motions stated that the Attorney General of T&T was a party to those proceedings, in which the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago made that ruling and is bound by the ruling.
Also, the Attorney General never sought to appeal that ruling of the High Court.
The motions also stated that it was wrong to take action against the defendants under the RICO Act as there was no injury or loss in the United States as the airport was built in Trinidad and all the key players are in Trinidad.
According to the motions, RTT failed to allege and/or sufficiently prove a domestic injury to support its civil RICO and fraud claims.
“It is the defendants’ position that the evidence and the admission of crimes, bad acts or other wrongs allegedly committed by the Defendants unfairly dominated and pervaded this trial and severely prejudiced the defendants requiring a new trial on damages,” stated the motions filed by Kuei Tung and Gutierrez.
Ferguson’s challenge
In Ferguson’s motion, his attorneys cited most of the same grounds as Kuei Tung and Gutierrez, but went further and listed a number of instances where Ferguson was not given a fair opportunity, which they argued means there must be a new trial.
His attorneys stated there was no material evidence of Ferguson committing fraud.
His attorneys further stated there was admission of inadmissible evidence.
“The verdict against Mr Ferguson is also fatally flawed because the court inappropriately admitted documents from a separate criminal proceeding. This evidence made it impossible for Mr Ferguson to have a fair trial,” stated Ferguson’s motion.
It added that the court’s admission of hearsay affidavits rendered Ferguson’s trial unfair to the point that either a new trial or a directed verdict is appropriate.
The motion stated that the court’s instructions to the jury also justify a new trial or a judgment notwithstanding the verdict.
The court improperly instructed the jury that the “Piarco Airport Enterprise” and the “Piarco Airport Conspiracy” had already been established because of the default ruling against Kuei Tung and the summary judgment ruling against Gutierrez, the motion stated.
It added that the court had already determined that Kuei Tung and Gutierrez were members of the Piarco Airport Enterprise and conspired with others to ensure that overpriced bids submitted by companies they controlled would be chosen to perform the contracts.
It was further contended that Ferguson was not given the opportunity to put forward his defences.
“In other words, it was possible for the jurors to conclude that Trinidad proved its case and also conclude that Mr Ferguson proved his affirmative defences. But the jurors were only asked half of the question; they did not answer whether Mr Ferguson proved his defences. Because the Court would not allow the jurors to answer whether Mr Ferguson proved his affirmative defences, a new trial is necessary,” stated the motion.
Ferguson’s attorneys stated he also suffered incurable prejudice because he was not allowed to present testimony from Ronald Birk and Raul Gutierrez.