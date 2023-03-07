Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, yesterday discontinued the 18-year-old corruption charge against former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma Panday, former minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh.
The former prime minister and his wife were accused of receiving £25,000 from John and Galbaransingh in 1998 as an inducement or reward in relation to the Piarco Airport project. The charge was laid in 2005.
The matter was set to start yesterday before Port of Spain magistrate Adia Mohammed, however, Gaspard appeared following the filing of the notice of discontinuance.
Addressing the court on this, he said key witnesses were unavailable as some had died, and one was an elderly person who lived abroad. Gaspard explained that it had to be considered whether there was fair prospect of conviction in the matter.
Enquiry incomplete
Following his address, Mohammed discharged the matter against the four.
Back on May 31, 2006, the enquiry had begun before Magistrate Ejenny Espinet. She however resigned from the magistracy in 2018, leaving the enquiry incomplete.
Last year, the State asked for time to receive further instructions from the DPP in the matter but lawyers representing the accused requested that the court discharge their clients. Mohammed adjourned the case.
Prior to yesterday’s discharge of the case, attorney for the Pandays, Chase Pegus, had written to the DPP on two occasions—August 2022 and February 2023—making a case for the matter to be discontinued. He had outlined the age and infirmity of his clients, the age of the matter, the preparedness of the prosecution including availability of witnesses and the prejudice to his clients and their ability to defend themselves.
He had called for reasons for the continuation of the prosecution to be given in eight days of the last letter.
The Pandays were also represented by attorney Justin Phelps, while attorney Rajiv Persad appeared on behalf of Galbaransingh. Senior counsel Sophia Chote and attorneys Peter Carter and Samantha Ramsaran appeared on behalf of John.
There are no further charges against the Pandays but other matters against businessmen in relation to the building of the airport are still before the court. They are expected to be heard by magistrate Mohammed.
The discontinued matter was one of others surrounding the Piarco airport project (See timeline).
Speaking to the Express by phone following the case being discontinued, the former prime minister said he does not plan to file any lawsuit against the State.
Instead, Panday said he intends to change focus. “This matter has been hanging over my head for 18 years and when you have something like this hanging over your head, you orient your life in a particular way. Now that it’s over, I have to reorient my life and that’s what I’m doing.”
He said he “will be getting back to doing the things I used to before, normally”.
Galbaransingh said, however, that he intends to file a malicious prosecution lawsuit.
He added, “I am elated at the results of the DPP coming to the conclusion that he never had a case … I am glad this has come to an end. It was like a guillotine over my head.”
The charge:
On December 30, 1998, Basdeo Panday did corruptly receive from Ishwar Galbaransingh and Carlos John an advantage in the sum of £25,000 as a reward on account of the said Basdeo Panday, an agent favouring the interest of Northern Construction Ltd in relation to Construction Package No. 3 in the new terminal development at Piarco Airport, a matter in which a public body, namely, the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, was concerned contrary to section 3(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act No. 11 of 1987.
Oma Panday was charged that on December 30, 1998 she aided and abetted Basdeo Panday by corruptly receiving from Ishwar Galbaransingh and Carlos John an advantage in the sum of £25,000 as a reward on account of the said Basdeo Panday, an agent favouring the interest of Northern construction Ltd in relation to Construction Package No. 3 in the new terminal development at Piarco Airport, a matter in which a public body, namely the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, was concerned contrary to section 3(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act No. 11 of 1987.
TIMELINE
• 2005—Former prime minister Basdeo Panday, Panday’s wife Oma Panday and former minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh are charged. This matter is referred to as Piarco III.
• May 31, 2006—Enquiry begins before magistrate Ejenny Espinet.
• 2008—Panday’s attorneys make an application for Espinet to recuse herself from the presiding over the proceedings given they had received information that she was a trustee and treasurer of the Morris Marshall Development Foundation, and therefore had close connections with the People’s National Movement (PNM). The application, however, was refused and the matter proceeded.
• 2018—Espinet tenders resignation from the magistracy, leaving the enquiry incomplete.
• 2019—Matter called before another magistrate, Adia Mohammed.
• July 2022—Attorneys ask magistrate Mohammed to discharge their clients on the charge. Matter adjourned to September 2 when Mohammed said she will decide whether a further adjournment is warranted and, if so, for how long.
• September 2022—Mohammed dismisses application for matter to be discharged and case is to start again.
• February 2023—Matter fixed to begin on March 6.
• March 6, 2023—DPP discontinues charge.