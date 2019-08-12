“Since 1994, I stopped trusting politicians. Politicians want millions, billions and trillions. Ordinary people want millions, billions and trillions. People feel money will make them happy. So don’t blame Marlene if she wanted more money. As Brother Valentino (veteran calypsonian) might say, ‘Marlene just played a greedy character’.”

Pausing from fixing a car yesterday, a Piccadilly Street resident, who did not want to be named, expressed this sentiment on his Member of Parliament, Marlene McDonald being charged with corruption related offences.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The vehicle belonged to Piccadilly resident Jenelle Francis, who also lives a short distance from McDonald’s constituency office. McDonald is Port of Spain South Member of Parliament and was the country’s Public Administration Minister.

Sheltering under an umbrella, Francis said: “In 2014, we had a fire. I lost my home. An old lady died. When I went to Marlene, she never came out of her office. She sent a Rasta woman. The Rasta woman told Marlene I don’t live in the area. So no help from Marlene. Marlene doesn’t even walk in Piccadilly. I even went to Fitzgerald Hinds (Laventille West MP). No help.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.

Amazing Sanjeev

Amazing Sanjeev

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.