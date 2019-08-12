“Since 1994, I stopped trusting politicians. Politicians want millions, billions and trillions. Ordinary people want millions, billions and trillions. People feel money will make them happy. So don’t blame Marlene if she wanted more money. As Brother Valentino (veteran calypsonian) might say, ‘Marlene just played a greedy character’.”
Pausing from fixing a car yesterday, a Piccadilly Street resident, who did not want to be named, expressed this sentiment on his Member of Parliament, Marlene McDonald being charged with corruption related offences.
The vehicle belonged to Piccadilly resident Jenelle Francis, who also lives a short distance from McDonald’s constituency office. McDonald is Port of Spain South Member of Parliament and was the country’s Public Administration Minister.
Sheltering under an umbrella, Francis said: “In 2014, we had a fire. I lost my home. An old lady died. When I went to Marlene, she never came out of her office. She sent a Rasta woman. The Rasta woman told Marlene I don’t live in the area. So no help from Marlene. Marlene doesn’t even walk in Piccadilly. I even went to Fitzgerald Hinds (Laventille West MP). No help.”