With three more days to go for the electoral college to meet, the debate continues on the Government’s choice of Senate President Christine Kangaloo as Trinidad and Tobago’s new President to replace Paula-Mae Weekes and the Opposition’s pick of Senior Counsel Israel Khan.
Here are some more reactions from prominent citizens:
In a phone interview last Tuesday, Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland, who is also an attorney by profession, said: “I think it’s a sagacious choice. Very much welcomed and appreciated. I wish her all the best.”
Former People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary Ashton Ford: “I think it’s a great appointment. She is fair when she presides in the Senate. You don’t have to be a rabble-rouser to be President. You can be calm and collected like the late Noor Hassanali and Sir Ellis Clarke. Most of the presidents were good. The country owes a debt of gratitude to outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes for her conduct.”
Via e-mail, The University if the West Indies St Augustine campus History lecturer Dr Michael Toussaint stated: “The Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) is quite on point with regard to the Government’s nominee for the next President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Most importantly, the Government’s choice is well in accordance with what is stated in the Constitution.
“With respect to the nomination of Christine Kangaloo, the position of the Opposition is essentially baseless in the context in which it is being presented. The Opposition is certainly within its rights to raise objections and to proffer its own nominee. However, that does not detract from the eligibility of Kangaloo.
“In the first instance, were Kangaloo to be elected, it will not be the first instance in which a formerly sitting president of the Senate or noted politician was appointed as President. Recall that Emmanuel Carter served as a Senator, then as President of the Senate between 1990 and 1995, and as President of the Republic in 1990. Even more significant is the case of the late prime minister and president Arthur NR Robinson who, before being elected as President, served as the Member of Parliament for Tobago, and then as independent Trinidad and Tobago’s first Minister of Finance under a PNM administration. He then went on to serve as chairman of the Assembly and as Tobago’s representative in Parliament under the Democratic Action Congress (DAC).
“Subsequently, he served as Prime Minister under the NAR administration - all of this before being nominated and appointed as our country’s Third President by the UNC. Kamla (Persad-Bissessar) had no objections at that time. There is a certain measure of hypocrisy inherently in the utterances of the Leader of the Opposition. The appointment of Anthony Carmona as president, as qualified as he was, would more than likely have been presaged also on his favourable ruling regarding former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday’s integrity court matter. And the Leader of the Opposition is well-remembered for bringing on board as an electoral candidate the late Justice Herbert Volney in 2010, a sitting judge who quite possibly may have had matters pending.
“There is therefore a lack of credibility in the utterances of the Opposition and its leadership. And it is important to discern the endgame. The first objective of the Leader of the Opposition is to weaponise the issue of the election of the President. Weaponisation of everything that the Government does, including their handling of Covid-19, is the Opposition’s strategy. But there is much more.
“Currently, there is the hovering regarding involvement of the former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson with respect to the kickback case against Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen, a matter on which Israel Khan has already adopted an anti-Government position although some matters relative to the controversy remain sub judice.
“This is the primary interest of Kamla in Israel Khan. Were the latter to be appointed President, Kamla would immediately call upon him to act against the Government, or otherwise to be regarded as operating in contravention to the position he had previously taken. And Israel khan is well known for being colourful and controversial, primarily through hot-headed, boisterous, attention-grabbing positions and statements which are far from incontrovertible or substantive over the long run. Recall his claim that Kamla should return her silk because she criticised the Law Association regarding its position the UNC’s no-confidence motion against Reginald Amour, and that the PM should slap on a state of emergency for a limited period to help curb crime.
“As was reflected in representation of one of the members of the Dole Chadee gang, Israel Khan comes across as significantly self-opinionated. None of these suggestions reflected resolutions that were incontrovertible, mandatory or inevitable. They were essentially intemperate: one hints at intolerance of disagreement with his position; the other, underestimation of the financial and other implications. Rowley would be somewhat unthinking to elect him as President. Trinidad and Tobago could do without that kind of Head of State, as in the framework of our Constitution that Office requires far more gravitas, caution and sensitivity. Dr Keith Rowley seems in his own way to be opting for an official of more studied reasoning, by filling the vacant post in a manner to suggest that every creed and race find an equal and to contribute to our growing commitment to the equality of women, and which seeks to enhance peace and tranquillity in Trinidad and Tobago.
Israel Khan, like many other sons or our soil, is qualified. But there are reasons why Kangaloo might be perceived as more eminently so. After all, when one considers Volney, Jack Warner, Anil Roberts, Anand Ramlogan, Reshmi Ramnarine, Therese Baptiste-Cornelis, Kamla has no especial claim to proper or even appropriate choice-making. And, in any case, the PNM has the necessary majority for the election of the President.”
In an e-mail, Dr Aakeil Murray, Assistant Lecturer and coordinator for the Certificate in Humanities programme at The St Augustine campus, said: “I think that both the Government and Opposition should have been more scrupulous in their selection of presidential candidates. I believe that the person holding the office of President must not only be someone that is unbiased in the execution of their duties on behalf of the population, but that person must also appear unbiased in the eyes of the population.
“With a cultural atmosphere where many Trinbagonians believe undue favouritism and nepotism reigns, the next President should have been sought after based on their non-partisan disposition as a member of society, so that the people will be confident that they will carry out their duties as President in a bipartisan manner. Both former People’s Partnership and the PNM administrations got it right in the past with the selection of His Excellency former president Anthony Carmona and Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes. While both Presidents were criticised by segments of the population, they were largely seen as unbiased selections in the eyes of the majority of Trinbagonians.
“A similar type of presidential candidate is needed, particularly at such a difficult time for the nation. Senate President Christine Kangaloo and Israel Khan, by their involvement in political affairs, do not appear as non-partisan candidates to the population. It is common knowledge that Kangaloo has been involved in partisan politics, while Khan has been outspoken about the actions of politicians and, on several political issues, once being quoted as describing Persad-Bissessar as “…an extremely strong woman, an astute and cunning politician who deserves a second chance to be the Prime Minister of this country”.
“While history shows us that an active politician, His Excellency former president Arthur NR Robinson served as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from 1997, his term in office was not without controversy and suspicion of bias when he selected Patrick Manning as Prime Minister in 2001 after the 18-18 general election tie, on the basis of “moral and spiritual values”, even though Basdeo Panday was the incumbent. I must ask all Trinbagonians the question, were we to end up in a similar political situation like the unprecedented events of 2001, and either Israel Khan or Christine Kangaloo is our President, will we be at a loss as to who they will select or will we already have a preconceived opinion of who they will select based on their past actions and allegiances?”