PILOT PRESSURE

At the height of the August vacation period, thousands of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) passengers were left stranded in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as other countries yesterday, when many of the carrier’s pilots called in sick and did not report for duty.
Piarco International Airport was yesterday morning packed with hundreds of frustrated passengers.
People whose relatives and friends were due to arrive in Trinidad yesterday from international destinations also waited to no avail.
More than two dozen flights were impacted, including around the region and to Florida and New York.
A number of people said they had been told by CAL staff at Piarco that flights had been cancelled as a result of a “pilot sick-out”.
CAL said the cancellations were a result of “cockpit crew constraints”, advising passengers yesterday morning not to come to the airport and that they would be contacted as to when their flights would be available.
The Express was informed that the airline had to bear “extreme and sudden expense and suffered losses” as a result of the cancellations, including meals and accommodation for thousands.
In a 6 p.m. update, CAL stated: “(Yesterday), there has been a remarkably high volume of calls from pilots reporting that they are unwell and unable to report for duty.”
The airline said “these calls come in at approximately three hours prior to flight departure times”.
CAL added: “It is to be noted that the airline is currently in negotiations with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association over a collective agreement for the period 2015-2018.”
As a result of the sick calls, CAL “has had to cancel several flights”, it stated, adding that its Reservations Service Centre was working yesterday to contact all affected customers.
“However, due to the number of individuals impacted, this process is currently ongoing,” the airline said.
Customers were advised to ensure that they receive automatic updates and notifications of their flights by updating contact information via the link: https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications.
“This will help us keep you informed promptly and accurately,” the airline said, adding: “We want to emphasise that if your flight is cancelled, there is no need for you to head to the airport until we have contacted you with information about your new flight date and time.”
Unhappy passengers
As they hustled back to their vehicle at Piarco International Airport yesterday, the Skeete family was distressed about the cancellations.
“Backward, disgusting,” father of three Ian Skeete said.
Skeete said his daughter was due to return to university in Florida, with a series of important activities starting this week.
“This is period where children are returning to school and so on, it’s the worst time. My daughter and others I know might miss important events, like orientations,” he said.
Others who spoke to the Express complained that they were scheduled to return to their homes, attend business events, visit sick relatives or go on vacation.
Many called on the Government to immediately intervene.
“It’s too late in the game for this,” annoyed Couva resident Leodath Maharaj said.
He said he waited for “close to three hours” before it became clear that his relatives would not be arriving from Florida yesterday.
“I was told when I came that there was a sick-out action and all flights were cancelled and the place was chaos,” Maharaj said. “But it took about three hours for it to become clear the extent of what was happening. This should not be happening, this is a shame.”
By midday yesterday, most passengers who were unable to leave Trinidad had returned to their homes or been given accommodation by CAL.
However, several international travellers who remained missed their connecting flights.
One passenger attempted to buy a ticket to New York, via American Airlines, the Express observed.
People said children, the elderly and some with medical conditions were also affected.
Tobago ‘disrespect’
Among those stranded in Tobago was Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, who was trying to make her way to Trinidad for a Pan Trinbago event in Port of Spain.
Ramsey-Moore stated on Facebook, “My day is messed up all because of CAL. Left home at 5 a.m. to travel on a confirmed 6.55 flight to Trinidad for Pan Trinbago’s office opening and Thanksgiving Service and I am still in Tobago. No flights!!!...This is painful.
Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend but I am confident my team will rise to the occasion.”
Speaking to the Express at the ANR Robinson Airport, Claudette Mc Ewen said her daughter missed her orientation at university in Jamaica yesterday.
Retired teacher Pearl Alman-George called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to intervene in the matter.
“The Prime Minister and the Tourism Minister must fix this, this is going on too long. As a Tobagonian this is poor treatment, this is a total disrespect to Tobagonians,” Alman-George said at the airport.
A special sailing of the inter-island ferry at 5 p.m. was provided for passengers affected by cancellation of CAL domestic flights.
Thousands attending the annual Great Race in Tobago were also impacted, causing the Trinidad and Tobago Port Authority (PATT) to increase inter-island ferry sailings.
The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation in Tobago said in a statement it acknowledged the “significant inconvenience faced by visitors and residents due to the disruptions, cancellations, and delays of domestic and international flights by Caribbean Airlines (yesterday), attributed to ‘resource constraints’.
“We understand the frustration and challenges these disruptions have caused for travel plans, and we extend our understanding and support to all those affected. The disruptions have impacted domestic and international services, and we are cognizant of the far-reaching implications on our community.”
The Division said it was in active communication with CAL and was awaiting official communication regarding the anticipated timeline for the resumption of normal flight operations.
The region was also affected by CAL flight cancellations yesterday.
An online report from News Source Guyana said, “In Guyana, all outgoing and incoming flights have been cancelled, with the local staff not being able to offer answers to irritated customers. The situation has resulted in many connecting passengers missing their other flights, while other passengers have found themselves stranded at the airports.”
Neither Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan nor Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell could be reached for comment yesterday.
—additional reporting by Elizabeth Williams
Flights that were cancelled yesterday included:
BW 216- Trinidad/Barbados/Ogle, Guyana
BW 217- Ogle, Guyana/Barbados/Trinidad
BW 238- Trinidad to Ogle, Guyana
BW 239- Ogle, Guyana to Trinidad
BW 434- Trinidad to St Lucia
BW 435- St Lucia to Trinidad
BW 445- Barbados to Trinidad
BW 480- Trinidad to Fort Lauderdale
BW 481- Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad
BW 482- Trinidad to Orlando
BW 483- Miami to Trinidad
BW 484- Trinidad to Miami
BW 485- Orlando to Trinidad
BW 520- Trinidad to New York
BW 521- New York to Trinidad
BW 526- Trinidad/Guyana/New York
BW 600- Trinidad to Toronto
BW 601- Toronto to Trinidad
BW 602- Trinidad to Toronto
BW 603- Toronto to Trinidad
BW 3448- Trinidad to Barbados
BW 212- Trinidad/Tobago/Barbados
BW 213- Barbados/Tobago/Trinidad