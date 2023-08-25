PILOTS SICK-OUT COSTS $15M

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will have a “great story” to tell for 2023 as it is on track to record a profit despite $15 million in losses incurred from “sick-out” action by pilots.
This is according to CAL’s chief executive officer (CEO), Garvin Medera, who spoke at a news conference at the airline’s Piarco headquarters yesterday where he outlined CAL’s trajectory and also the losses the State-run airline incurred after 93 pilots (20 on Friday, 19 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday) called in sick last weekend, disrupting flights and affecting nearly 5,000 passengers.
Medera disclosed that CAL met with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) on Monday night, and both sides are committed to ensuring that such an incident does not happen again and working towards achieving an amicable resolution.
He said the sick-out action did result in CAL having to fork out millions in damage control.
Medera said two companies— Global Crossing Airlines and Abelo Aviation—were contracted by CAL to provide flights.
One flight can cost US$350,000 and six wet-lease flights were mounted.
Medera said according to CAL’s calculations, approximately $15 million would be the figure to be spent on contracting airplanes and paying claims, refunds and providing credit to affected customers.
The CEO said several teams were created to focus on refunds, and a portal will be available on CAL’s website from today for customers to submit their claims, which the airline is hoping to deal with within 14 days.
‘I didn’t call sick on Sunday’
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal called on CAL’s board and management, including Medera, to resign in the face of this “fiasco”. Medera said: “My view is I didn’t call sick on Sunday.”
He said he reports to a board, and the issue at hand is why must customers be inconvenienced.
He said he has been CEO for five years and boasted that the public can see the “positive” work that has been done under his and the current CAL’s board, led by Ronnie Mohammed.
He said the public will have to decide whether it is worth keeping a board that has been able to turn CAL around to achieve profitability.
“Today, Caribbean Airlines is alive and actually doing extremely well and on track to be profitable again. I think this is a great story for all our shareholders, the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago, and I commend the board for their steadfast leadership and stability in Caribbean Airlines,” said Medera.
According to Medera, CAL’s management moved the State airline from being unprofitable for a seven-year period to profitability in 2018 and 2019.
He said the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the airline, but CAL’s management steered it through these challenging times.
He said the company has been surviving primarily through debt-funding loans.
The journey has not been easy as CAL has been unprofitable since the pandemic as a result of a reduction in demand.
However, he said the airline is on a “great trajectory” to achieve a profit in 2023.
Questioned on why CAL has not released any results since 2021, Medera said CAL will present data to the population in 2024 as he noted the end of this financial year is approaching.
Pilot recruitment drive
Medera was questioned on the pilots’ claim that CAL’s management received big bonuses for the period 2019 to 2022.
He was also asked about a pay hike in his own salary as CEO.
“My compensation is not put in question here that impacted customers on Sunday, and although I would prefer not to mention details of compensation, I can say over the period that pilots received increments, executive management received no increases,” he said.
Medera reiterated the focus was not him or the management but on the customers impacted as he praised the CAL team for working together to overcome that hurdle.
There has been criticisms in the public domain about CAL’s expenditure on marketing—the “Welcome Home” blitz, as well as sponsorships to artistes such as soca singer Machel Montano. Medera did not provide figures, but he said CAL’s marketing budget for 2023 was lower than in 2019.
He defended the “Welcome Home” campaign costs as he again noted the airline moved into unprofitability during the pandemic, and the advertising has done a lot in promoting CAL.
Medera said CAL wants to embrace the culture of the region and the campaign achieves that. He said any good business person knows that promotions have an impact on attracting more business.
“What we have seen this year is really a positive...what we are doing in the public domain can actually be reflected in the results, and I think Caribbean Airlines would have a great story for the taxpayers at the end of 2023,” he said.
Medera shared further that CAL is seeking to expand its destinations in the region, and pilots with whom he has spoken are “happy” with this initiative.
He said this will give pilots more fly time.
He said that CAL started a pilot recruitment drive and pilots from across the region will be hired.
He noted that in Barbados, there are two ATR planes in operation flown by pilots who are non-Trinidadian.