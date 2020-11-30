PINCH FOR PENNY

Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles left Trinidad for New York about two weeks ago after concern was raised about ongoing bills for the official residence and other expenditure related to her previous post as Trinidad and Tobago’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.
Beckles obtained an exemption to return to Trinidad on June 14 this year.
She was screened for the Arima seat which she won at the August 10 general election.
On August 18 she was appointed as Housing Minister in the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Sources told the Express officials at the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs alerted its line minister Dr Amery Browne and Beckles that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago was paying the bills as it related to the official residence, full staff and Beckles’s expenses as per her salary benefits and package.
It was felt that five months later, Beckles should not have to be told to return to New York and wrap up all business she had there with respect to her previous post.
The Express sent questions to Beckles via WhatsApp last week and she confirmed she was in New York.
The minister was asked whether she only departed Trinidad after an alarm was raised in the Foreign Service and why she didn’t seek to return earlier.
The Express also questioned whether school fees for a child who is in her care in New York were being paid during her (Beckles’s) absence.
“No one from the Foreign Service discussed this matter with me. The only person I discussed the matter with was the Honourable Prime Minister,” stated Beckles.
She said the expenses related to the child’s education came from her own pocket.
“Notwithstanding the fact that the child in my care was entitled to all benefits relating to school fees since I assumed office in 2016, I never took any money from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago relating to her attendance at school and therefore saved the Government a substantial amount of money,” she stated.
“My visit to New York at this time is reasonable having regard to the pandemic. I do not have my exact date of return. At this time. Minister Browne would have addressed the other issues,” the minister added.
Overpayment recovery
Contacted for comment, Minister Browne said the ministry did in fact alert Beckles that there were matters in New York that required her attention.
He was asked whether the Foreign Affairs Ministry was aware that for the past five months since Beckles returned to Trinidad the State has been paying the bills although the former ambassador was now in Trinidad and appointed to Cabinet.
Browne stated: “Former Ambassador Beckles was on approved vacation leave, to which she was entitled, until the day before her appointment as a Cabinet Minister, that is, until 18 August 2020.
“Whilst on said vacation leave, she received the benefits to which such an office holder is entitled.
“Subsequent to being sworn into the Cabinet, Minister Beckles was reminded by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs that there were matters related to her stay at the Official Residence in New York that require her attention and action, and I am informed that she is in the process of definitively attending to such matters.”
Browne stated the ministry is not aware of any monies paid to former ambassador Beckles to which she was not entitled.
“If any overpayment is determined in any such cases, there is the opportunity to treat with it and take it into account in the context of calculating the office holder’s retiring allowances,” he stated.
Browne stated Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is currently acting as Minister of Housing and Urban Development in Beckles’s absence.
Perks of the job
A Foreign Service official told the Express yesterday that an Ambassador currently receives a salary of TT$23,000 (taxable) plus US$5,000 (non taxable) monthly.
As Ambassador to the UN, Beckles would have been given housing which was an eight-bedroom fully furnished official residence located in New Rochelle.
This is a building that was purchased by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
A full complement of staff including a chauffeur is hired and the ambassador is entitled to bring two persons from Trinidad and Tobago to add to the staff.
The official said after an ambassador submits a resignation they are given one month’s salary.
The ambassador is also entitled to a 40-foot container to bring back allowances and items.
The official said the ambassador is supposed to give up their driver’s licence as well as a tax exemption card from the United States Government that allows tax breaks on certain purchases.