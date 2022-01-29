Piparo couple on bail for ABM fraud charges

A Piparo couple was granted bail with a surety when they appeared before Justice of the Peace Boodlal Balkaran on Wednesday, charged with fraudulent use of an ABM (automated banking machine) card.
The accused, Vishnu Banan, 30, of Pascal Road, Piparo, was granted $75,000 bail after he was charged with 34 counts of fraudulent use of an ABM card totalling $62,800.
Amelia Banan, 23, of the same address, was granted $50,000 bail after she was charged with two counts of fraudulent use of an ABM card totalling $5,000.
Account holders
discover cash withdrawals
The two accused are expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on February 22.
Police reports said in January 2020, joint holders of a bank account reported discovering a discrepancy when they checked the balance on their account.
After receiving information from their bank, it was discovered that during the period October 31, 2019, to January 10, 2020, a quantity of cash was withdrawn from the account by use of an ABM card.
The holders of the account did not conduct such transactions nor did they authorise anyone to do so.
Acting W/Cpl Kissoonsingh of the Southern Division Fraud Squad conducted investigations into the matter, and Amelia and Vishnu Banan were arrested and charged with the offences on Wednesday.
The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Rueben and supervised by Insp Bachoo, Sgt Seepersad and included acting Cpl Mohammed and PC Jemmet of the Fraud Squad South Office.