Collin Piper—the Paria manager who decided not to allow a rescue attempt of the LMCS Ltd divers, who ultimately drowned after surviving for hours—yesterday admitted he consulted no one before making the “life or death” decision.
Piper, the terminal operations manager at the company, said his decision to stop the diving, made at 6.35 p.m. on February 25, was based his years of knowledge and experience in the industry, and considering the dangers to anyone attempting a rescue while in an “emotional state”.
Piper said he made the call even though he knew Christopher Boodram, one of the divers, had survived in good shape in the pipeline for almost three hours, that a diver had already made a rescue attempt, and that there were many fully-equipped divers ready to go in and attempt another rescue.
His instruction, made less than four hours after the divers were sucked in, may have ultimately sealed the fate of Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Kazim Ali Jnr.
Piper began his testimony yesterday on day nine of the commission of enquiry into the incident, at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.
In his cross-examination by lead counsel for the commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, Piper said, “Sir, I have been in this industry for 45 years and I think we need to understand what we dealing with. I have served on tankers for eight years and been in the petroleum industry for 45 years.
“In all my life, confined-space entry has taken lives. Confined-space entry is not something you take lightly. In this industry, lives are lost regularly with people entering confined space out of emotions and instincts, not understating the dangers in confined spaces.
“Based on this... it was a confined space within a 30-inch pipeline, conditions of which we did not know. We knew oil was in the pipeline. We assumed the plug went in. We did not know if the pipe was stable. It is based on that, Paria could not sanction somebody going into that pipeline. That was an extremely dangerous space.”
Piper said it was not an easy decision but one which had to be taken, based on the situation at the time.
He said at 6.25 p.m. the Coast Guard had already decided that its members had no experience in diving into a confined space. And he was aware that divers were willing to go into the pipeline, but he was not prepared to allow them to take that risk.
“In an emergency response, the worst thing you can do is to act instinctively and emotionally. That is the absolute way you should not respond in an emergency, definitely in this case, and therefore I had no choice but to say stop, we need to assess and understand.
“As difficult as that decision was, don’t believe for one minute it was a simple decision. At that point it had to be taken,” he said.
Maharaj asked whether Piper was aware that Boodram had been inside the pipeline for a considerable amount of time and that Kurban’s son, Michael Kurban, had also entered the pipeline in an attempt to find his father. Maharaj also asked whether any attempt was made by the Incident Management Team to speak with Boodram or Kurban to get information on the conditions inside the pipeline to assist in the rescue.
Piper responded, “Mr Boodram was brought out and covered in oil. He was placed in a Paria launch and taken ashore during that time we were trying. One of our safety guys was talking to Mr Boodram. The information coming to me was that Mr Boodram was saying—the men in the pipeline, go get them. When Mr Boodram was brought ashore on the launch, he was (in) the pipeline for two and a half hours. He was in a traumatic condition. We had the HSE coordinator there to receive him. Mr Paul Yearwood tried speaking to him, but he kept repeating ‘they in the pipeline, go get them’. He moved from the launch control to the ambulance and within a minute he was out of there.”
Piper said his HSE personnel requested that someone be allowed to accompany Boodram in the ambulance, but that was denied.
Asked whether he believed it was crucial to get as much information as possible regarding the conditions inside the pipeline from Boodram, Piper said a Paria personnel member did go to the San Fernando General Hospital, attempting to speak with Boodram, but was denied.
Paria personnel was allowed to speak with Boodram at 9.53 p.m.
Maharaj noted records provided by the emergency responding team stated that at 6.10 p.m. Boodram was conscious and alert.
Expert advice
Maharaj also asked whether Piper had requested information from Kurban, who had entered the pipeline and emerged.
Piper responded that he did not speak with Kurban, as he would not have had sufficient information about the conditions of the pipeline.
“This pipeline is quarter of a mile long. I did not speak to Mr Kurban. I knew he went down the vertical and ten feet along the horizontal. I was told he found a face shield and tank and came out,” he said.
Maharaj asked whether Piper sought expert advice before making a decision that Kurban should not re-enter the pipeline.
“I did not get expert diving advice but this was a confined space and I have been in this industry for 45 years,” he said.
He added that there was no way Kurban could have been able to assess the conditions inside the pipeline by walking ten feet in the horizontal line.
Maharaj asked if Piper had dive experience and whether he knew if persons trapped in confined spaces had been rescued in the past.
Piper said he had basic dive training but was not a diver, and noted that research indicated that more rescuers have died in confined spaces in the maritime industry than people who were saved.
Maharaj said, “But you knew you were making a decision which impacted whether persons live or die?
Piper responded, “Yes, sir.”
He added that the decision was also made with the rescuers in mind.
LMCS contract
Maharaj asked whether Paria had reviewed and accepted the scope of work, method statement and risk assessment produced by LMCS Ltd in tendering for the contract. That document, he said, would have included an emergency response plan prepared by LMCS.
Piper attempted to explain that Paria had expected the contractor (LMCS) to include all credible scenarios in its risk assessment. He said it was not the first time LMCS had been awarded contracts at Paria, which were all completed successfully. He said LMCS was an expert in the field, and it was the contractor’s duty to consider all risks associated with the job.
“Paria, in reviewing those risk assessment and emergency response plans, will look for obvious operational-type risks, but would not be able to identify the specialised risks. In that vein, Paria would have reviewed those risk assessments,” he said.
Paria depended on LMCS to identify all credible risks as it was not Paria’s responsibility, Piper added.
Piper, who was a member of the management tenders committee, said the Paria team would not go through the risk assessment. He said Paria was not an expert dive contractor and did not have the expertise to outline the risk assessments.
Maharaj asked whether it would have been feasible for Paria to hire an expert to vet and approve contracts.
Piper responded, “That is a possibility. However, this contractor had performed works like this in the past, and successfully, and it was considered this contractor was experienced in (the) marine industry and knew what it was doing. I did not think it was necessary because the contractor came with a wealth of experience in these types of work.”
Piper’s responsibilities
Following the incident on February 25, Piper said an Incident Management Team assumed responsibilities of making decisions on behalf of Paria.
Piper was the incident commander—the person who made the final decision. His responsibility was to organise and coordinate Paria’s response in such a way as to, first and foremost, safeguard human life. Secondary objectives were to protect plant and property, reduce the impact of the event on the environment and to ensure Paria’s full, normal operations resumed as soon as possible.
Piper said he was not required to be on site, and remained at the incident command centre on land. He gave instructions through Paria’s technical lead, Catherine Balkissoon.