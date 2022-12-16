Piper interrogated for 7 more hours

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd manager Collin Piper was interrogated for about seven hours yesterday during which he defended his position not to send anyone into the pipeline to rescue the LMCS divers.
He did so in the face of arguments from senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj on day ten of the commission of enquiry that there was time and there were resources to save the divers’ lives, but there was a “slow” action on Paria’s part.
Maharaj also called out Piper for lying when he (Piper) stated that LMCS was never instructed by Paria to drain the pipeline.
Maharaj further noted that whilst divers were in the pipeline, Piper, who is Paria’s terminal operations manager and commander of the Incident Management Team (IMT), went home for three hours.
The commission of enquiry is tasked with investigating the diving tragedy which claimed the lives of Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; and Rishi Nagassar, 48, who were sucked into Paria’s pipeline whilst conducting maintenance works on February 25, 2022. Christopher Boodram, 36, is the sole survivor.
Piper was the main man at the heart of the incident, as he was the person who instructed that no one dive into the pipeline to rescue the divers.
He maintained yesterday at the evidentiary hearing at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, that he made the right decision, as the conditions inside the pipe were unknown and he had a duty to safeguard the lives of the responders. Both Maharaj and the commission’s chairman, Jerome Lynch, put it to Piper that he could have obtained information from Boodram and diver Michael Kurban (who had dived into the pipe and retrieved a GoPro camera).
Piper was also questioned at length on why he spent hours of precious time waiting for a camera to go into the pipe to assess the conditions, when he could have simply asked these men or requested the camera footage from the GoPro.
A courageous man
Piper testified that he could not “sanction” anyone to go into the pipe and effect a rescue until video footage was collected from inside the pipe.
He said Atlantic LNG had a camera crawler on the barge by around 9 p.m., but it did not go in until around midnight—the delay was caused because LMCS’ Kazim Ali Sr called and indicated he wanted to install the riser pipe which would make the camera operation easier.
Lynch asked why was all of this not done earlier, and Piper said they never thought about it before.
Maharaj asked Piper if it did not occur to him to utilise the LMCS divers to assess what was in the pipeline, as they were willing. Piper said the divers were “emotional” and he could not take that risk.
He said he has known Kazim Ali Sr for about 30 years and he also knew his son—Kazim Ali Jr—who was one of the men in the pipeline, from since he was about 17 years of age. (Ali was 36 when he died in the pipe.)
Piper said it was “upsetting” to him when Ali related to him that his son was trapped in the pipe.
He said Michael Kurban was a “courageous” man who wanted to dive into the pipe to save his father, Fyzal Kurban, but he could not sanction this, given Kurban’s emotional and angry state.
Piper: I have a responsibility for that young man.
Lynch: He had a responsibility for his father as well.
Piper went on to question what would have happened if the rescuers went into the pipe and faced difficulty.
Lynch: Are you saying that until you had a camera inside that pipe, you were never going to sanction a rescue?
Piper: I could not sanction it and I would, of course, have to seek expert advice as well.
Lynch asked whether Piper was aware of the GoPro camera and Piper said he learnt through Paria’s technical lead, Catherine Balkissoon, that LMCS was not sharing the camera’s contents, and he felt if there was anything in there LMCS would share it.
He admitted to Lynch that he did not directly ask LMCS for the footage.
Piper: Do I take that risk and send somebody in there? That was not a simple decision and I believe that it was the right decision at the time, as difficult as it was.
Lynch: The net result is, though, because you took the stance you had... there was no timeline as to what you told us today and therefore the decision you were making, difficult though they were, were effectively being determined by the fact that you insisted on having details of the inside of that pipeline by virtue of a camera, and that was going to take you outside of your own timeline as to whether they can survive or not.
Piper said he was informed by Balkissoon that the camera crawler went in, but there was too much oil and it had to be pulled out to be cleaned.
Piper went on to say that based on footage obtained, diving companies that Paria contacted said they would not be willing to send their divers in, as it was too risky.
Lynch noted that all of this was happening seven and a half hours after Boodram was rescued and, by Piper’s own estimation of the men’s survival, the prospect of them being alive was slim.
No Delta P plan
Piper admitted Paria had no emergency response to deal with a Delta P (difference in pressure levels), but threw blame at LMCS, saying the company was supposed to identify all credible risks.
Maharaj noted that Paria approved LMCS’ risk assessment which did not factor in Delta P.
Piper, in response to questions from Lynch, said no scientific calculations were made with respect to how much time the men would have in the pipeline before or even after Boodram came out.
Piper said they did not know what caused the incident and they were basically “guessing” as to the time-frame the men had to live.
Maharaj: When I look at the evidence of the timeline, I want to suggest to you, it did not seem as though you and the IMT acted with urgency to save human lives.
Piper: Ok, sir.
Maharaj provided a timeline when external agencies were called to lend assistance—hours after the incident and after Boodram was rescued.
Maharaj: Mr Piper, I want to suggest to you that the evidence showed that the IMT at Paria was moving slow, very slow, to rescue the persons in the pipeline.
Piper: I understand your suggestion, sir, but I want to state to you that that is not correct. Given under those circumstances I am declaring to you that the IMT was making every effort to rescue those men and to protect the lives of the responders.
Maharaj: And I am suggesting to you that the evidence shows that there was available to the IMT other divers, LMCS divers, experienced with all the equipment to effect a rescue during the period of time the divers most likely were alive.
Piper: I understand your suggestion, sir, and I am stating to you, right, that I had a duty right to those responders and I had a duty for their lives as well.
Maharaj questioned Piper about his whereabouts on the night the incident happened.
Maharaj: At 3 a.m., where were you?
Piper: I would have been in the incident command post.
Maharaj: Did you go home for three hours?
Piper: Some time after 4, sir.
Maharaj: And you spent three hours?
Piper: Maybe two, maybe three hours I was back.
Maharaj noted that Piper’s witness statement indicated that he returned three hours later.
Piper not telling the truth
Maharaj referred to documents to show that Paria had provided LMCS with instructions for draining the pipe. Piper countered this saying the instruction was not for LMCS but for the internal operator.
Maharaj referred to an email sent from a Paria official to LMCS which requested a meeting for the next day to discuss the draining schedules.
Piper maintained the drainage procedure was not an instruction for LMCS.
Maharaj then referred to the document which stated, “Periodically monitor the level of the product in the riser via the gauging port.
Maharaj: I am suggesting to you that you are not speaking the truth…this email shows that these were instructions given by Paria to carry out the line draining in accordance with those instructions. What you have to say about that?
Piper: And I’m saying to you sir that this was never an instruction to the contractor.
In response to questions from Lynch, Piper said it was “unusual” for the email to be sent to LMCS but he understood that it was sent for information and coordination and not instruction.
Maharaj also pointed out Piper’s witness statement where he stated that Boodram told him via telephone that “Mr Piper I ain’t think them fellas make it”.
Maharaj said this is nowhere recorded in the INT notes. Piper said he only heard this comment from Boodram, which stuck with him, before he placed the call on speaker.
The Commission will reconvene hearings on January 4, 2023 at 10 a.m.