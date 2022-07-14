Want to buy some pitch (bitumen/asphalt) from the Pitch Lake?
Well, you can.
It’s being retailed online in China, through its largest online platform, Ali Baba.
Local bitumen, being sold in drums, is being retailed for TT$4,286.40 to about TT$5,102.85 a drum.
Labelled “Original Trinidad Lake Asphalt for road construction”, the minimum order is 20 tonnes.
According to the product description it is also known as dried asphalt or Trinidad Refined Asphalt.
And according to the details provided, up to 4,000 tons can be supplied a month.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told the Express yesterday that the Chinese company Ali Baba bought the bitumen (TLA modifier) a few years ago and was now reselling it at a “mark-up”.
“In China there were at least 4,000 tons of product bought and not utilised. The asking price stated is negotiable and a customer can get it cheaper. It is stock bought six to eight years ago,” Sinanan said.
Asked why this idea wasn’t one being pursued by Lake Asphalt itself to market its products he responded: “The process to use it in its present form is very challenging that is why we are looking at different ways to produce it for export.”
He explained that bitumen is used on the country’s highways but not its secondary roads. He said at present the demand is not good for bitumen.
The Lake Asphalt company, whose sole product is the sale of bitumen, is functioning on a monthly subvention of $2.5 million from the Ministry of Works and Transport.
The subvention covers salaries for the company’s 240 employees as the company’s sales only account for 25 per cent of its total costs.
Two weeks ago, about 200 employees of Lake Asphalt protested outside the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain over unpaid wages.
“The subvention is to make sure the workers are paid on time. Since we took over we have ensured that all outstanding salaries have been paid up to date. We still have some outstanding statutory payments which we are working with the Ministry of Finance on,” Sinanan told Express Business.
He said the Government is committed to finding a workable solution for the company but acknowledged that it cannot survive on just a subvention as “it is not sustainable at all.”
“We are working with a different model as in its present state, it is not working,” said Sinanan.
Revisiting the business model
In the 2020 Review of the Economy, Lake Asphalt reported an operating deficit of $10.2 million.
Questioned on why the Government chose to keep the company operational as opposed to closing it down, Sinanan said Lake Asphalt was an asset to the Government which has all the potential to be profitable ,but its business model needs to be revisited.
Sinanan and his team at the ministry have met with the management team of Lake Asphalt and they have made a proposal to transform the organisation.
The plan has to be approved by Cabinet.
Lake Asphalt was transferred from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries to Works and Transport two months ago.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a public meeting in April.
“The Cabinet has put Lake Asphalt in the Ministry of Works and has put a committee in place with Nidco acting as the operating agency to create a new business model for Lake Asphalt to make it sustainable, to make it profitable, to make it a contributor from the lake and from otherwise,” Rowley had said.
“What was happening before was that Lake Asphalt was being supported by selling bitumen from Petrotrin. So once the refinery was closed down, all of a sudden the Lake Asphalt company had no revenue stream.
“And of course to pay the workers the Ministry of Finance has to provide every three months a certain amount of millions of dollars. How long can that go on for? We are going to fix that and we are going to create something sustainable in the La Brea area for the La Brea people and for the country of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley had said.
Following the closure of Petrotrin, Lake Asphalt lost the monopoly to its main commodity, bitumen.
However, when Petrotrin was closed the Government had taken a decision to open the market and allow contractors to import it to meet their needs.
To this end, bitumen can be sourced from Suriname, Barbados and Jamaica.
According to its website, Lake Asphalt is charged with the commercial development of the Pitch Lake of Trinidad and Tobago, the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt.