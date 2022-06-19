As a university student, Foster Cummings was prohibited from registering for a Master’s degree programme at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) not because of any mistake or oversight, but for plagiarism.
The Sunday Express has obtained The UWI transcripts which show Cummings was prevented from registering due to plagiarism.
The transcripts noted that Cummings, now Minister of Youth Development and National Service in the Dr Keith Rowley Cabinet, was awarded a Bachelor of Science in government, second class honours (lower) on September 6, 2006.
For the 2007/2008 semester one, Cummings attempted to pursue a Master of Science in government.
However, he was prevented from the programme due to plagiarism.
The “Learner comment” on the document stated “student prohibited from registering for one academic year due to plagiarism”.
A transcript for 2009/2010 under “Learner comment” stated “administrative withdrawal, Semester; 111, Academic year 2009/2010”.
Cummings: Mistake
made, lesson learned
The United National Congress (UNC) had raised questions with respect to Cummings and plagiarism at The UWI.
Both Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial have called on the minister to clear the air on the allegations of plagiarism.
On Friday, Cummings issued a statement where he sought to provide an explanation.
He did not admit to plagiarism, but said there was an “oversight”.
He stated, “Reference is being made to an earlier time, in 2007, when I was a postgraduate student at UWI pursuing a Master’s degree in government, in which an issue arose over the matter of an oversight of not referencing quotations in the footnotes, although the book was cited in the bibliography.
“A dispute arose and the university dealt with the matter. A committee was convened to deliberate on the issue, and a decision was taken that I withdraw from the programme and re-enter after one year.
“I accepted and complied with this decision, and duly re-registered for the programme after the elapse of one year. I completed the first semester and when a lecturer persisted in raising the issue that led to my previous withdrawal, I did not sit any of the exams in the second semester and did not complete that programme of study.”
Cummings stated he never asked any institution to bend its rules to accommodate him and he sat his exams, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, “in the full view of my peers and others”.
He added that in 2006, he completed a Bachelor’s degree in government and international relations at The UWI, St Augustine.
“I was elected as Member of Parliament in August 2020 and in an effort to prepare myself for the role ahead, I subsequently enrolled in the Master of Business Administration programme in leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation at the School of Accounting and Management, which I successfully completed. I was awarded a Master’s degree with distinction and will graduate later this year,” Cummings said.
“The cycle of resilience—mistake made, lesson learnt, future success accomplished—is the principle I hold out to every young person as an invaluable life asset, critical for personal development and advancement. Don’t let your mistakes win; learn your lessons and move on up with humility and persistence,” he stated.
Serious crime in academia
However, Cummings’s explanation does not hold water with The UWI lecturers with whom the Sunday Express spoke yesterday.
In fact, one of the lecturers who figured in Cummings’s case told the Sunday Express, under confidentiality, the minister’s statement does not provide any excuse or justification.
And former UWI lecturer Patrick Watson stated that plagiarism is a serious crime in academia.
In a Facebook post, he said: “Plagiarism is perhaps the most serious crime you can commit in academia. You are not reprimanded simply for not acknowledging source (which is bad enough) but for making the reader believe that YOU are the source. Punishment varies according to the extent of the crime, and expulsion is the ultimate punishment if the crime is deemed sufficiently serious. It’s a euphemism to say that it was simply a mistake that you made.”
Another UWI lecturer, speaking also on the condition of anonymity, said plagiarism is akin to being accused of murder in academia.
“When somebody accuses you of plagiarism, that’s like somebody accuses you of murder at the university. When they find you guilty to the point of asking you to leave, it means you are in serious trouble,” he said.
“I was involved in several plagiarism cases and I remember once there was a fella, it was so clear that he was guilty but he got away with it because we could not put the nail in the coffin,” he added.
The lecturer, however, said it is difficult to establish that someone is guilty of plagiarism.
He added that being found guilty of plagiarism is a serious indictment.
Another lecturer said it was shameful that a sitting Government minister, responsible for youth, would attempt to underscore his misdemeanour rather than “be a man” and admit he was wrong and urge young people to not make the same error in life.