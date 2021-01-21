Plan to reopen schools still on

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says based on present Covid-19 figures, there is no indication that schools cannot reopen as planned from February 8.
Gadsby-Dolly and senior Ministry of Education officials met yesterday with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and health officials to further discuss the partial reopening of schools.
In a WhatsApp message following the meeting, Gadsby-Dolly told the Express discussions were centred around ensuring all Covid-19 protocols would be very clear for the reopening.
“Based on the present numbers, there is no indication that the plan to reopen on February 8 cannot proceed, new variant notwithstanding,” she stated.
She said both ministries will be hammering out a few more details, especially surrounding the operations of primary schools. “For the secondary schools, at our meetings with stakeholders, it was suggested that the emphasis on physical classes be for labs and SBAs (School-Based Assessments), while students could continue most of the conceptual work online. Of course, this would vary by school,” Gadsby-Dolly explained.
“Therefore, for secondary school, the presence of students in the compound could be more easily staggered. For primary school, however, the situation is different, and so the Ministry of Education will work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the protocols are very clearly outlined and understood, as we work to avoid premature school closure,” she added.
Gadsby-Dolly said by early next week, the Guidelines for Reopening of Schools should be available for schools in anticipation of a February 8 start “if all goes well”.
Smaller working group
In a news release yesterday, the Ministry of Health said at yesterday’s meeting, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds provided an update on Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 status, which helped to provide a context for the meeting.
The ministry said at the centre of the discussion was the proposal submitted by the Ministry of Education to guide the reopening of schools.
It noted, however, that ministers and representatives from both ministries highlighted key elements of the proposal which required additional attention.
“It was decided that a smaller working group of senior technical officers from both ministries would continue to collaborate on the details of the plan for the reopening of schools,” the ministry stated.
Schools were closed in March 2020 after T&T recorded its first cases of the Covid-19 virus and the Government instituted lockdown measures to stymie the spread of the virus.
Last month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that once Covid-19 cases remain low from the end of the Christmas season, from February 8 Standard Five pupils who are preparing to write the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment examination as well as secondary school pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six may physically be able to return to school.