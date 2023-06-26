Plans for a ‘Comess Committee’

Another audio clip that purportedly involves members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has surfaced.
The clip, which is just over eight minutes long, was leaked on Saturday, and uploaded to various social media sites.
It comes just over a week after THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine confirmed that he was one of the persons heard in the first leaked audio clip.
This second clip features the voices of a man and a woman, in which they could be heard discussing plans on utilising propaganda against their political opponents.
“There are leaks I would like to have said and done which really and truly should not come from me. There are leaks I would like to have put out there. If I am (inaudible) people will think I have no work to do and eventually it will lose some of its sting. But if there are leaks mysteriously popping up that show opponents in a bad light, then that works in our favour. It doesn’t matter where the leaks come from. So, if we decide on a clear channel, and this is not PR now, this is propaganda now, a little bit different than just PR which is shaping the narrative. Propaganda machinery, that we need a solid propaganda machinery,” a male voice says.
It was said the group needed to form a “Comess Committee” so propagandists should be recruited and employed full-time, allegedly by the THA.
Strategies were even discussed on how this would be done.
“Even with what the political leader is doing in Trinidad, what is required is a shaping of the narrative, one way or the other. And in many instances, we should get ahead of whatever is out there, whatever the conversation is and conversations. You see if you post a story, one of the tricks we figured out during the election campaign was if you go to a story and you comment first, it influences all or almost all the comments that follows. So that is the key as soon as you post a story go to the comments and be first. And we have to start to colour and influence who will comment thereafter. Because one or two things will happen. Either all the supporters will jump on and repeat it, or the conversation moves from what the story is about, to debating what the propagandist put under this post. But the point is we need to find some people dedicated to do that work. It don’t have to be a large amount of people,” the voice added.
He noted that there this could be done with less than 20 people, even under fake profiles.
“Find the plan. Create the plan. The strategy or whatever. Bring it here. Once it gets approval... where it have 13 people now, you might just need five or seven people from PR to do some propaganda—whether they going to use fake profiles or their own profiles, whatever they do. What you would have to consider is to find a way to employ people on the THA side...could be menial tasks....and that can help with how Tobagonians are responding to the things in Trinidad and that can help shape the narrative...As of now, people think the Minority Leader (is) dumb, they think he talking stupidness, they skin their teeth when they hear him talk…but tides does change eh…We could never tell…We shouldn’t leave it for granted that the public not buying into what the opposition is saying now, but we should find ways to respond to it,” the man continued.
Probe under way
On June 16, Augustine admitted that the discussion in the controversial audio about a strategy to use THA funds to pay workers to spread political propaganda on social media, did take place among THA executive members.
He said the audio tape, leaked online on May 22, was an old recording from a closed door “strategy session”, however, the strategy discussed was never executed.
“Which clearly shows this is a government that is working. You discuss all strategies, the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful, indifferent, everything…you look at the possibility, you go home you sleep on it and you come back again…,” he said.
“But I’m glad this is out, because it showed that we discussed it, we considered it and when you look at the facts, we ain’t hire no team nowhere about that’s just on Facebook peddling rumours,” Augustine said.
Augustine said he “very well” believed that former deputy chief secretary Watson Duke was the source of the leak.
He also alleged that there was an attempt by a contractor to extort money from the THA by using the audio clip to get the THA to pay out money owed to the contractor’s company.
He claimed that contractor had threatened to leak the audio recording if he was not paid $47.7 million.
He said in total, the company billed the THA for 82 “series of works” totalling $209.3 million.
Augustine said between late 2021, just before the current THA administration came into office, to present, the company has been paid $76.5 million for 34 invoices, which represents 27 projects for that period under review.
He said 48 of the contractor’s claims for payments, totalling $132.8 million, remains unpaid.
He said to date, the current THA has paid the contractor $25.2 million for 17 projects.
Augustine said the company took the current THA to court for 13 projects, valued at $47.7 million.
He said he received the audio recording in early March this year with a threat that it would be placed in the public domain and that he (Augustine) would be embarrassed if the contractor was not paid $47.7 million.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Wendell Lucas has been appointed to investigate the audio recording.