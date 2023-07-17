Plea for donors

When the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) held its first blood donation on July 1, its president Kevin Ratiram said he is optimistic that blood donations will become part of this country’s culture.
Ratiram said, “It is our hope that we will reach the stage that it will become the norm for our citizens to donate blood randomly, knowing that it will go to a total stranger, that blood will be donated not because we want to help someone we know, but because we want to help any human being that needs it.”
He described the RKF’s blood donation drive, held in partnership with the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) at Naparima College auditorium, as an “overwhelming success”.
Several donors were present. Ratiram said that many people only donate blood if required by a relative or close friend but added that, “By doing this blood drive, we intended that people would donate blood today but our vision is even greater than that. It is our hope that we can create greater awareness of blood donation among the population generally, so that eventually, blood donation would become a culture of our country.”
Dr Kavita Ramlochan, haematologist attached to the San Fernando General Hospital, also addressed the Ministry of Health’s campaign, which began about a year ago, aiming to acquire 100 per cent voluntary non-remunerable blood donations rather than depending on the chit system.
Ramlochan said that when donors are remunerated for their donations, they are more likely to be dishonest when providing information for the screening questionnaire. She warned that, if a donor is dishonest and donates compromised blood, it can have disastrous effects and end up in the veins of a premature child or a pregnant woman.
She said the ministry’s aim is to recruit about 20,000 blood donors, who would donate twice annually and these donors can feel reassured that they are fighting illnesses, and against unsafe blood donation practices.
Bringing greetings on behalf of the SWRHA was Pauline Thomas-Augustus, head nurse at the San Fernando Blood Donation Centre. She says that the SWRHA was happy to be part of the event.
She informed the gathering that one unit of blood could save up to three lives. She also said, under the World Health Organisation recommendation for this country’s population, one unit of blood should be collected for every 20 persons.
Thomas-Augustus said that this meant there is a need for one person in every 20 people to donate blood via the true voluntary blood donation method.