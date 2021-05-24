Plea to stressed-out doctors and nurses

Frontline doctors and nurses who are under strain due to increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths are being encouraged to reach out for mental health support if they need it.
The advice came from Director of the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Unit Dr Hazel Othello yesterday as she acknowledged that healthcare workers, especially junior doctors, are currently facing a very difficult time.
“Please, please, please use the services. Within each RHA (regional health authority) the mental health department has numbers you can call. There are psychologists, there are social workers who are ready to take your call and assist you,” she implored at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 news conference .
“I understand that this can be difficult. I understand that when we’re training as doctors we don’t train for something like this. We don’t expect something like this to happen. It’s happening, it’s difficult for all of us. It’s more difficult for those of you on the frontline and particularly for junior doctors, young doctors, recently graduated doctors. Please, please, please, use the services. We want you to be well and we want you to be well taken care of,” Othello added.
Othello also introduced the public to the three Ss- self-care, support one another and seek help.
On self-care, she urged the public to manage their exposure to social media feeds and news regarding the Covid pandemic if this makes them feel irritable, depressed, anxious or stressed.
“Just turn it off. Trust me, we don’t need to know about every scary development the moment it happens. Sometimes we have to separate ourselves for a while,” Othello advised.
She said, instead, time should be spent enjoying meaningful activities like exercising at home, fun games with family at home or participating in virtual get-togethers.
Maintaining balance
Othello also encouraged those working from home to manage their working hours, especially if they have demanding jobs.
“Maintaining a healthy work/life balance is very, very important. It reduces stress and it helps prevent burnout,” she said.
On supporting one another, Othello encouraged the public to lend a listening ear to a friend or relative in distress.
“However, if providing that support to that person is overwhelming you, or if you’re beginning to realise that person needs more support than you are capable of providing...please help that person to seek professional help,” she urged.
She emphasised that citizens should not be afraid to seek help.
“Don’t fear stigma. Don’t allow fear of stigma to prevent you from getting the help that you need,” Othello said.
She said individuals unsure of where to turn to for help can log on to the website www.findcarett.com, which is a crisis support directory that allows them to look for the different types of support services specific to their needs.
The services available on the website are free of charge, Othello noted.