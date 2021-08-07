Please dispose your waste properly

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is urging people to practise proper waste disposal so as to avoid blockage of drains and water courses that may contribute to flooding.
Martinez made the call following severe flooding that occurred in Port of Spain and northwest Trinidad earlier this week.
South Quay and East Port of Spain as well as other areas were covered by mud as rivers overflowed their banks, bringing piles of debris like wood, branches and tree trunks.
Piles of garbage also collected on certain streets.
Speaking with the Sunday Express on Friday, Martinez said he noted the garbage which appeared to be mostly plastic bottles and wrappers.
“What we saw was a lot of plastic like bottles and so on but that is not uncommon because we don’t have a proper recycling system in Trinidad yet,” he said.
He said he was pleased that there was no “white waste” observed like old refrigerators, stoves, washing machines and other large appliances that people have been known to dump in rivers and watercourses.
“Having toured the areas of East Port of Spain and the transport hub at City Gate, I was able to notice that there was very little solid waste and was more slush, bamboo and greenery that came down in the rivers.
“When you look at most of what it was, it wasn’t machines and dryers and those types of things people throw into the river,” Martinez said.
But he said the level of plastic waste is still a cause for concern and more education is needed to sensitise the public.
“We have to continue to encourage people and educate them and inform them that the plastic is impacting negatively.”
Disposal through Corporations
Martinez also encouraged the public to dispose of large appliances the proper way by calling their Corporations to schedule pick up and removal.
He said this service is available for a small fee, but people are reluctant to pay.
“We usually always do it, but nobody wants to pay anything so what they do is they put it outside their house and if that is not moved then they throw it in the watercourse to hide it. But what we also do is we run a clean-up campaign twice a year and ask people to dispose of their solid waste and that has actually been quite successful.”
Martinez said the clean-up of the capital city following the floods has been going well and the city is almost back to normal.
“We have been doing a lot of wash-down so if you look around you see the streets look as if nothing has happened,” he said. “We have been doing the clean-up campaign 24 hours each day since it happened...so people can get their lives back in order.”
Martinez called on the public to be mindful that this is the rainy season and floods are likely to happen.
“So, we have to continuously ensure that our drains are clear because we don’t want the impact of a rainfall like this again to affect us and I am appealing to the public to be mindful of that and to not throw anything in the watercourses. Don’t slash and burn our hillsides, don’t try to squat and do these things to interfere with the hills at this time because it can impact negatively when we have heavy rainfall.”