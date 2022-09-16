Please fly home, Robin

The family of missing Princes Town businessman Zaid “Robin” Hosein will gather this Sunday on his birthday, praying either in celebration that he has returned home, or pleading with God to return him safely to them.
Sunday—the date of his 55th birthday—will mark one week since Robin was last seen by a member of his family.
That afternoon, he left his home in Buen Intento and got into his vehicle, as he usually does on Sundays when he heads out for a relaxing drive to recharge after the work week and mentally reset for the upcoming one, and never returned.
He is the owner of Robin’s Agro Solutions on the Southern Main Road, Marabella.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, his sister, Zaniffa Hosein-Mohammed said the family is confused and feel lost over his disappearance.
Hosein-Mohammed said as far as she knows, there were no threats on his life or through the successful business that her brother founded 17 years ago.
There also has been no trace of his black Toyota Fortuner SUV which he left home driving that evening.
She described him as a person with a quiet lifestyle, a fun-loving uncle, professional businessman and charitable member of his community.
“I have not eaten since Sunday. How can I eat when I do not know if he has eaten? How can I cover up and sleep when I do not know where he is lying? I know I have faith in God. I believe that Robin is going to walk through our gates and he is going to walk straight to me. But as it is right now, I do not know where he is, if he is eating or sleeping. So I cannot until I know he is ok,” she wept.
‘Fly Robin Fly’
Hosein-Mohammed, 52, is the only sister among five brothers.
She recalled that the nickname “Robin” came from their mother, Shira Hosein, who took a liking to the 1975 song “Fly Robin Fly” by the German disco group Silver Convention.
Hosein-Mohammed and Robin are two years apart, and their close sibling relationship morphed into being best friends.
She said: “Growing up, he was the sibling who would spend time with me, spoil and pamper me, we played together as children. Our siblings walked to school as a group, but Robin and I always walked together. And to this day, he would give me anything I want. He is my rock and he understands me.”
The family home was at Broomage No. 1 in Princes Town, and the siblings attended the nearby St Michael’s Anglican School, then she and Robin went on to Princes Town Junior and Senior Secondary Schools.
After secondary school, Robin went to a youth camp in Tobago for further studies, Hosein-Mohammed recalled.
Robin wanted to join a friend of his in auto mechanic studies because his best friend was pursuing that field.
However, his mother, whose family had a background in farming and vending crops, insisted that he pursue agricultural studies, said the sister.
“She is from Aranjuez, San Juan, which has a strong background in agriculture. She grew up in an area where you would see crops growing opposite her family’s house, and so she persuaded him to go into those studies. Our father, Arnim Hosein, had a transport business, and he did transport work across the country. He passed about 27 years ago at the age of 57.
She added that next week would mark ten years since their mother died at age 69. The family had been planning a memorial or a Muslim reading for their matriarch, and Robin had been instrumental in the organisation of the event, said Hosein-Mohammed.
Hard worker
After his studies in the field of agriculture at the youth camp in Tobago, Robin landed a job at the Wild Fowl Trust in Pointe-a-Pierre with environmental activist Molly Gaskin.
After two years at the nature conservation centre, Robin went to work as a salesperson at the then popular garden and agricultural supplies store Wyatt and Company, on St James Street in San Fernando. There, he worked for years from the late 1980s until its closure in the early 2000s.
With his pleasant demeanour, soft-spoken voice, and cheerful smile, he was the “face” of that store, said the sister.
“Robin got his feet fully planted in the agro supplies business at Wyatt’s. He worked there until they closed their doors. It was then that he decided to open his store. He bought the stock and shelves from Wyatt’s and as an employee for so many years, the store owners donated items also.
Then 17 years ago when they closed that shop, he opened his business at 20 Southern Main in Marabella, said Hosein-Mohammed.
She recalled that with the support of their mother and the rest of the family, he overcame his anxiety with the new business venture. As the customers filed in, it became a well-known establishment for agricultural supplies and plants, and is a popular spot for planting supplies at Corpus Christi and at Christmas time for poinsettias.
“He was scared to step out as a business owner. He is not a person to take chances and risks. He likes to plan and ensure that things are smooth and sure. So with encouragement from our mom and his family, he opened the business. It was not easy at first, but over time it became a success.
“He was mainly self-taught to gain knowledge about the business. He would research products online or talk to suppliers, so he could explain them to customers and understand their needs. When Robin sets his mind out to do something, he gives his all and he expects all in return,” she said.
Emotional turmoil
Citing an example of his strong work ethic, Hosein-Mohammed said:
“My son worked for a short while with Robin. One day, my son reached the store at around 8.30 a.m. Robin told him, ‘My shop opens at 8 o’clock and you are late. So cross the road, take a taxi and go back home.’ And this is his nephew whom he loves so much. But he wanted to teach him a life lesson in professionalism,” she said.
Hosein-Mohammed said the family has been experiencing mental and emotional turmoil and distress over his disappearance.
“There isn’t a dry eye around here. Everyone is crying in the pockets of the house. We are trying to support each other, but still hiding and crying. Since Monday evening, we get together to read the Qur’an and offer prayer for him to come home,” she said.
“Robin has quietly done so much for people in this country. He has given of himself financially, mentally and socially. I am asking that the public give back to him. Even if one person could do this family a favour and come forward and say something, bring information about him. Even if one person could do that favour, they may be able to send him home,” said the sister.
The members of Robin’s family and friends, as well as police officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Air Support Unit with the drones, and Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), have been conducting searches across the country since he was reported missing to the Princes Town Police Station on Monday.
The Anti-Kidnapping Unit and HSRT members searched areas in Blanchisseuse earlier this week, and search parties have gone as far as Cedros.
The family has been calling the hospitals every day, checking if anyone fitting his description has come in at any time.
“He did not hold any grudges. He does not show off or be flashy when he is out, so people may not even know he has a business. He has a comfortable vehicle and that is it. Robin does not draw attention to himself. He is the most generous person you will ever know,” Hosein-Mohammed said.
“This cannot be the end of his story. He has so much more to do, give and experience in life. I am begging any and everyone to bring any bit or scrap of information forward. If you saw his vehicle or anything. We are not leaving any stone unturned,” wept the sister.
— Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), the TTPS at 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.