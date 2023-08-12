Please play by the rules

WITH the local government election just two days away, the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has made a final appeal for political parties to keep the elections peaceful.
In a media release yesterday, the eight-member council, chaired by political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, again called on parties to abide by the commitments they made when they signed the Code of Ethical Political Conduct.
The Council acknowledged that there were several lapses and violations of the Code in past weeks’ local government campaign. The most common indiscretion, it said, pertained to the use of language which, it noted, at times “bordered on promoting divisiveness and even encouraging hatred, violence and resentment”.
“Alongside the challenge of appropriate language, there were instances where respect, tolerance, peace and harmony were not always upheld,” the Council stated.
“Be that as it may, the campaign thus far has been largely peaceful. As the campaign comes to an end, it can only be expected that all parties would continue to abide by the commitments they made when they signed the Code,” it stated.
The Council reminded that some of these commitments are to:
• Uphold the Constitution and the spirit and letter of the laws relating to the holding of public activities and election campaigns.
• Maintain the highest moral principles and ethical standards with respect to their conduct during the campaign, the elections and the post-election period.
• Co-operate with the police in maintaining law and order during election campaigns.
• Promote and enforce respect, tolerance, harmony and peace amongst their supporters in the remaining hours before the poll, as well as on election day and in the post-election period.
• Refrain from practices that promote divisiveness in the society and commit to the removal of any structures (behavioural, cultural, social or organisational) which reinforce divisiveness.
• Take deliberate steps to publicly disassociate themselves from criminal elements and criminal activity.
The Council said, alongside these commitments, the Code of Conduct also spells out certain types of conduct which are deemed prohibited, including:
• Not offer any inducement or reward, for example money, groceries or other benefits, to another person to vote or not to vote, or to vote or not to vote in any particular way
• Not discriminate on the grounds of race, ethnicity, sex, gender, class, religion or belief, or seek to mobilise support by reference to race, sex, gender, religion or class.
• Not make false or defamatory allegations in print or speech in connection with an election in respect of a party, its candidates, representatives or members.
• Not use language or act in a way that may provoke violence; or intimidate candidates, members of parties, representatives or supporters of parties or candidates, or voters; or invite, encourage or foster hatred, resentment or any form of violence.
The Council stressed that there should be no harassment or intimidation, and public and private property must be respected.
It said once prohibited conduct is avoided, Monday’s election will be conducted in a manner of which everyone will be proud.
“Like in every contest, there will emerge winners and losers and while the winners will celebrate, they should ensure that their victory celebrations are tempered so as to ensure that on the morning of August 15, 2023, all citizens, winners, as well as losers, will hold their heads high in consideration of a well fought election,” the Council advised.
The Council noted its work will continue beyond the Local Government election, as it prepares for a general election, due in 2025.
It said cognizant of some of the violations to the Code, as occurred in the Local Government campaign, it will embark upon an education drive on the Code of Ethical Political Conduct and the responsibilities of political parties, leaders, and supporters.