‘Plenty people suffering’

The six-month ban on scrap iron exports has a knock-on economic effect that is crippling the Claxton Bay community.
This is according to Claxton Bay residents and small business owners who say they have been greatly affected as the scrap iron workers were a major source of their own income.
When the Sunday Express visited Claxton Bay last Thursday, residents stressed the importance of the scrap iron industry to the community.
“The scrap iron trade is what keeps this community going,” said a resident who gave his name as “Boom”.
“It is the lifeblood of the community. People think it is only the scrap iron men out of work but it is not only the scrap iron men are affected, it is everybody. When the men come to work in the yards, they will go and buy lunch by the Chinese place or the roti place,” he explained, saying this kept money circulating in the community.
“Now, everybody crying,” he added.
Ricky Appoo, who operates a parlour in the area, said he noticed a decrease in his own sales.
“When the scrap iron men working, all of them pass by me to buy things to eat and to buy cigarettes. Every morning you pass here, you would see the trucks line up by me when they come to buy. That stop,” he said.
Appoo said while he understood the need to crack down on copper theft and other issues in the industry, he felt the ban was an extreme reaction that is now adversely affecting the lives of many.
Similar to refinery shutdown
Joyce Gomez, who operates a food business in the area selling breakfast and lunch meals, said she was forced to reduce the amount of food she prepares for sale as few people were buying, and food was going to waste.
She too said scrap iron workers were a major part of her customer base as they would come to her shop to purchase food and drinks during the day.
“I used to make at least $500 a day. Now, I’m not even making $100. I had a worker would come and help me to prepare the food; I had to let her go because I can’t afford to pay her. So it is not just the iron men, it is the businesses in the area and the people who work for them. It is a lot of people suffering,” she said.
She compared this to the effects on the Pointe-a-Pierre community when the Petrotrin refinery was shut down. The small businesses in the area which depended on Petrotrin workers for sales were greatly affected, she noted, saying the same thing is happening in Claxton Bay now that the scrap iron industry is at a standstill.
Gomez said she has been directly affected as well since she usually gained an income renting out her vans to scrap iron workers.
“So business is running slow and I can’t even depend on the vans anymore,” she said.
She said it was unfair for everybody to be punished for the actions of some.
“It is a Peter-pay-for-Paul situation. But it is not everybody thiefing. Not everybody cutting wires to steal copper. People cleaning out their house for Christmas; they depend on the scrap iron men to come and collect old stoves and fridges and galvanise and those things.
“Christmas is coming, it’s the scrap iron men that pick up that rubbish. The garbage trucks not picking up those things. What people going to do with all those old things in their place now? That is just going to encourage mess in the place.
“Plenty people are suffering; every day you go in the grocery, things gone up and you come and take away people’s income. That will lead to more crime. Because what will you do when you have no money and your children have to go to school, you have to eat,” she said.
Trickle-down effect
A roti shop owner who asked not to be named said business for her has also stalled.
When the Sunday Express visited around lunchtime, there was one customer in the shop. She said that was unusual as she would usually have a busy lunchtime crowd made up of scrap iron workers coming to buy lunch.
“I depend on them to an extent. If I got 100 customers for the day before, now it is only about 20.”
Another resident Jenny Mohammed said her only form of income was the scrap iron business.
She said she used to operate a school bus providing school transport services, but sold the bus to purchase vans, and she employed five people. Those people, she said, are now without jobs.
She would also rent her vans out to scrap iron workers for $300 a day, but now she no longer has that income.
“It has a trickle-down effect on everybody,” she said.
She called on the Government to reconsider the ban, saying the scrap iron trade kept the wheels of the community turning.
Another resident said there was now a sense of hopelessness in the community as so many people have been affected.
“I know how important it is here because I used to be in it,” he said.
“Scrap iron send my children to school. Scrap iron paid my bills for years. A lot of people depend on it, and they don’t know what they will do for the next six months. School is opening in a few days and people don’t know where they are getting money from to buy books and shoes and all of that. People are feeling hopeless.”
In recent days, scrap iron workers have been protesting the ban, stressing that the scrap iron industry is their way of life and means of providing for their families.