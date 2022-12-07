Plug of war

THE blame game continued between Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd and LMCS over the diving tragedy with focus yesterday on a plug and whether it caused the accident.
Paria’s attorney, Gilbert Peterson SC, in his questioning of LMCS HSE manager Ahmad Ali, tried to impress that the divers did not have to remove the inflatable plug, when they were doing works on sealine 36 pipeline on February 25, 2022 and their bid to do this resulted in them being sucked into the pipe.
LMCS attorney Kamini Persaud-Maraj countered that In-Corr Tech Ltd, the company commissioned to do a report by the OSH Agency, attested to the integrity of the plug in their report.
The grilling of witnesses continued on Day Five of the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) proceedings at Tower D of the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain.
The CoE is tasked with investigating the tragedy which claimed the lives of Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31 and Rishi Nagassar, 48.
Christopher Boodram, 36, is the sole survivor.
In-Corr Tech’s report stated that the root cause of the tragedy was the failure of both Paria and LMCS to recognise something called “Delta P” — a latent hazardous differential pressure condition that caused five divers to be sucked into the pipeline.
Peterson argued that the removal of the plug would have contributed to the Delta P occurring.
He noted that the manufacturer of the plug spoke about the need to monitor it once it was installed and the pressure checked at minimum every four hours.
Ali said he is aware that there is a gauge on the plug to be monitored but said there was no schedule for this as part of LMCS’s risk assessment.
Ali said verbal instructions were given to monitor the plug- which was installed prior to the divers entering the habitat (chamber) on February 25.
Peterson noted that LMCS method statement for the job speaks to the migration barriers (plugs) and asked Ali if he would agree with him that the installation and removal of these plugs are “significant events” to which Ali said “no”.
Ali said that the removal of the plugs was part of a larger step towards the completion of the riser but it is not “significant” ,just as using a cane or compressor are not outlined in the permit to work.
‘Nobody is to dive’
Peterson pressed Ali again on whether he considered the installation and removal of the plugs significant and Ali responded again in the negative.
Peterson: You do realise that the installation of the barriers was one of the major things that you all were preparing to do by blowing down the lines?
Ali: Yes it is part of the task.
Peterson: And do you realise that the removal of the barriers is the trigger that caused this event, why we are here today?
Ali: I am not going to say that. No.
Peterson: You don’t consider the removal of the barriers resulted in this?
Ali: I don’t want to say that no.
Peterson: Why you don’t want to say that?
Ali: Speculative
Peterson: That is speculation?
Ali: I think that it is. I don’t want to say what the cause of the incident was. I can’t say that.
Peterson: But do you know that it occurred during the course of deflating the inflatable plug.
Ali: Yes.
Peterson: So do you accept now that removal is significant?
Ali: I still would say no
Peterson: Okay, I can’t convince you against your will but I am putting to you that it is significant.
Ali went on to testify that LMCS had an emergency response plan based on the risk assessment but it did not cater for Delta P.
He said there was a rescue plan but LMCS was not allowed to action that as Paria was in control at the barge and prevented any such operation.
Ali said when he arrived at the barge around 7 p.m., “not much was happening” and people were on their phones.
He said he thought the Coast Guard would have taken action and he reiterated that the response from Paria was that “nobody is to enter the Chamber. Nobody is to dive”.
Safety manual
LMCS attorney Persaud-Maraj challenged Peterson’s arguments via his questioning of Ali.
She questioned Ali on an e-mail that LMCS had sent to Paria with respect to its method statement.
Ali had explained that it was communicated to Paria that the company (LMCS) would remove the barriers (plugs) from the subsea area and then reinstalled at the top of the riser.
Persaud-Maharaj said in other words, the barriers would have been removed and then reinstalled to which Ali agreed.
She further noted that in the e-mail chain, communication between Paria and LMCS on January 4, 2020 LMCS provided an updated method statement – with the methodology of the plug reinstallation and this was accepted by Paria.
Persaud-Maharaj further turned to the In-Corr Tech report, noting that the plug was retrieved from the pipeline and handed over to this company for investigation after the bodies of the four divers were recovered.
Persaud-Maharaj asked Ali to read the following part of the report:
“Both tests in the open and the test within the 30” pipe showed no evidence of leaks or defects which could have been contributory to the accident. It has to be noted that his plug held its seal from the date it was installed in the riser, to the date of the accident.”
She said the report indicated that there was no defect of the plug.
Ali read further from the report: “The important point here is that the plug held its seal under the operating habitat pressure up to and until attempts were made to deflate it, to facilitate removal from within the riser.”
Persaud-Maharaj asked Ali whether his understanding of this is that the investigation states that the plug retained its integrity and Ali said it did.
She also questioned Ali as to why LMCS has not updated its safety manual following the tragic incident.
Ali said that LMCS is awaiting reports before it does so and is focused on the CoE.
“LMCS is not currently actively seeking work…we are spending all our effort and time on the Commission right now,” he said.