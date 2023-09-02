Plummer’s funeral next Wednesday

Denyse Plummer

Family, friends and members of the calypso and gospel fraternities will gather at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on September 6, at 10 a.m., to bid farewell to former calypso queen Denyse Plummer.

Plummer, 69, died on August 27 after battling cancer.

The theme for Plummer’s farewell is “A Cele­bration of Life: A Service of Thanksgiving and Praise.” Plummer leaves to mourn her husband, Patrick Boocock, and two sons.

Plummer’s benefit concert had also taken place at Queen’s Hall on May 13. Plummer became renowned for classics like “Nah Leaving” and “Woman Is Boss”.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago continues to mourn the celebra­ted former calypso monarch, national awardee and composer/songwriter. Her songs like “Tabanca” and gospel medleys have been dominating the airwaves since her death.

In the aftermath of her passing, a media release chronicled Plummer’s dis­tinguished career:

It said: “From her early roots at Junior and Senior Music festival competitions while at Holy Name Convent to talent competitions, 12 and Under, Teen Talent, and Scouting for Talent, just to name a few, her professional career took flight as she honed her craft singing at bars and hotels throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

“Plummer showcased her versatility in performing all genres of music, including pop, reggae and country songs after landing a job at the Chaconia Inn in Maraval. With all these achievements under her belt, she understood profoundly where her ‘navel string was buried’ and entered the African male-dominated areas of calypso and soca, along with chutney music.

Her professional de­but was in 1986 to a local audience that was not quite ready to accept a female calypsonian, far less one with a white father and black mother. She persevered and captured many titles.”

A great teacher

In a telephone inter­view yesterday, acclaimed singer Mavis John, who had graced the Queen’s Hall stage for her benefit concert, said: “We have never really been buddies, but we have always had genuine respect for each other. I went and I did it because John Thomas was putting it (benefit concert) together.

“We all knew what was happening. Back stage, she told us she was not well. She thanked us. But she displayed a strength that had me amazed. Even at the last, there was Denyse, being like a teacher.

“I am older than her, but she taught me a lesson. She was a fighter to the end. She was just Denyse being Denyse. She displayed that tenacity and deter­mination to the end. That strength.”

John added: “ I saw how tired she was when she came offstage. When the news of her passing came, I did feel a sense of loss. I can say, ‘Denyse, thank you for teaching a lot of us. You were a teacher to the last end’.”

Plummer’s

accomplishments

• in 1987, Plummer placed third in the National Calypso competition

• in 1988, she reached the National Calypso Monarch finals and also won the Calypso Queen crown

• by 2000, she was one of the main attractions at the Calypso Revue tent

• won the calypso crown in 2001 with “Heroes” and “Nah Leaving”.

• won the critically acclaimed Amateur Night at the Apollo Theatre in New York, USA, in 1989 with the late celebrated singer Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”.

Family, friends and members of the calypso and gospel fraternities will gather at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, on September 6, at 10 a.m., to bid farewell to former calypso queen Denyse Plummer.

Plummer, 69, died on August 27 after battling cancer.

The theme for Plummer's farewell is "A Cele­bration of Life: A Service of Thanksgiving and Praise." Plummer leaves to mourn her husband, Patrick Boocock, and two sons.

