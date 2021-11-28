PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley has appealed to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard to put the two new Australia-built patrol vessels now in their possession to good use in protecting Trinidad and Tobago’s borders.
“You would have seen the horrendous stories about people who have been trafficked from South America and even from our own territory. You are required to discourage that,” the Prime Minister implored.
“You would have seen the amount of firearms on our streets and the effect that that is having on our safety and our security. Your first line of defence is the nation's first line of defence. These are large craft, insofar as island nations are concerned, but you carry on board the smaller craft that can chase down and that can enter the coastal zone. Make use of these facilities,” he said.
He was delivering the feature address at the commissioning ceremony for the patrol vessels, held yesterday at the T&T Coast Guard headquarters, Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas.
The Cape Class patrol boats- TTCG Scarborough and TTCG Port of Spain- were built by Austal, a shipbuilding firm in Australia. They cost the Government US$38.6 million each.
The vessels arrived in T&T in early July.
Rowley yesterday urged senior officers of the Coast Guard to continue to acknowledge the foundation upon which they stood, with a commitment to the people of T&T that the people they train and put aboard the vessels are people who are “worthy of the uniform”.
“These vessels are not cheap, but by the same token, they are very effective. We expect that you will use them. Those who will harm us on our waters will not give us notice. They will observe your coming and your going to determine when they will determine it is their time to enter,” he said.
“So you have to be on the job 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year. When the rest of the nation is sleeping, when we are having Carnival, when we are partying, when you're having weddings, there are others on the outside who are looking and that is precisely when you will have to be on the job. It’s a very special job and you have been selected to protect a nation,” Rowley added.
An elated Rowley said the commissioning of the vessels was an occasion that was so special that he had to “literally” pinch himself to prove that it was happening and that he was present.
He said the vessels were now the major assets of the Coast Guard.
“They now permit us to have an effective presence in the Atlantic Ocean that washes our eastern shores of Tobago and Trinidad. They now bring to us the possibilities, and I dare say, the likelihood, that they will stand between us and all comers, the large and small craft with good intent and otherwise, protecting our fisheries and protecting our borders in its totality,” he said.
“The people of Tobago, particularly Eastern Tobago, who have been feeling naked and exposed because our flag has not been flying as it should, our vessels have not been cruising as they should, or patrols have not been staying out at night as they should, we now have equipment that can adjust those issues. So whether it's a Charlotteville, whether it is Crown Point, whether it is Matura, Blanchisseuse or Icacos, they want to know that when they go to bed at night, that you are out there standing between us and those who will come to us with ill intent,” Rowley added.
He noted that the vessels were designed for the Australian border patrol units to patrol in an area off Australia which was very similar to T&T’s, in terms of the high seas and “lots of interesting migrants”.
“These vessels, the design, the hulls type and the utilisation have been tested and proven to be exactly what is required for these assignments. We do not expect to hear anything but good news with respect to the utilisation of these vessels,” Rowley said.
“We at this time are stretched for resources, but we have prioritised the expenditure on these resources, so keep your complaints to yourself. Make them work. It's all that we have. It's the best that we have,” he emphasised.
“An attitude substitutes a long way for the absence of resources...that phrase that some people use to explain the lack of initiative and the unwillingness to do hard work. Of course, that doesn't apply to the Coast Guard,” the Prime Minister added.
He assured the senior officers that they had the full support of the Government to discourage the presence of any officer who was unfit to be within the ranks of the Coast Guard.
Also attending the ceremony yesterday were Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, Energy Minister Stuart Young, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Ancil Dennis and Australian High Commissioner to T&T, Bruce Lendon.
Speaking to the media afterwards, Al-Rawi explained what accounted for the vessels being commissioned almost five months after their arrival.
“Commissioning requires training, so the building of the vessels, the delivery in Australia, the arrival in Trinidad, you have to go through all of the protocols. You have to make sure that you have achieved survey and classification and that the officers are signed off as fit and competent for that...these are maritime rules and regulations to ensure that we are on the right track,” he said.
He assured that the vessels were secured and financed in an open and transparent fashion.
In his address, Hinds stated:
“There was no suggestion of any untoward engagement in there. Our political opponents wrote the Australian Prime Minister and they worked hard night and day to stop what you witnessed this morning from happening. They could not stop us. They will not stop us. And every cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s money invested in that was a worthwhile investment.”